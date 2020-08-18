Valor Compounding Pharmacy Makes the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Valor ranked #138 nationally among Health and #1,898 among all companies with three-year revenue growth of 222.45 percent

Inc. magazine revealed last week that Valor Compounding Pharmacy was No. 138 in health and No. 1,898 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005257/en/

Inc. 5000 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This accomplishment was the result of internal improvements made that strengthened our ability to provide more value to our patients and customers. Our growth plan is just beginning,” says Rick Niemi, CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy. “Operating in COVID times has been challenging. Yet we opened our sterile labs and made our first sterile prescription during this time. We started shipping more prescriptions to states outside of California, and added 15 new states to the queue, where our licensure is pending. We’re currently working with one telehealth company, and have gotten interest from others who see Valor as a potential compounding pharmacy partner. The market for compounded prescriptions is growing.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“Our growth is built from the inside-out: a reverse onion strategy,” says Sherine Khalil, President and Chief Business Officer at Valor. “With pharmacy regulations and compliance at its core, we have focused our efforts on building the layers of technology and optimizing workflows to maximize quality. Leading outwards, we aim to establish the Valor brand to be a new and easy pharmacy experience for every patient and physician with confidence that we can deliver and exceed expectations.” In fact, patients and doctors of Valor can now prescribe, refill, and transfer prescriptions safely online, via Valor’s HIPAA compliant and secure platform.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Valor is also being featured in the November issue of Inc., available on newsstands October 27.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Learn a little bit more about Rick Niemi and Valor Compounding Pharmacy by reading this interview done by Lynn Fosse, senior editor of CEO/CFO Magazine online.

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data driven, and by reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we work with a network of providers, patients, health systems / institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005257/en/