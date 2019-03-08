Valor Performance : Welcomes 12 Elite Athletes to Business Coaching Team

Valor
Performance, an innovative corporate learning and virtual coaching
platform that partners with high-growth companies, announces the hiring
of 12 new Olympic, Paralympic and professional athletes to become
Valor-Certified business performance coaches. The new recruits join
Valor’s current coaching team, ensuring the company can expand to
additional global clients, working with high-performing sales
professionals, executives and managers at some of the world’s best-known
companies.
The year 2019 will be full of growth for Valor. The company plans to
enhance its software platform, data analytics and reporting products, as
well as launch new offerings specifically for executives focused on
leadership skills and fostering performance mindsets within teams.
Since founding Valor in 2017, CEO Sarah Milby has taken
strategies honed in the athletic arena to the business world, developing
a user-friendly software platform to help high-performing professionals
optimize their mental game, especially when performing under pressure.
Using one-on-one virtual coaching, research-based assessments, and
engaging digital exercises, busy professionals learn to succeed in the
business world without the need for lengthy and uninspiring training
sessions. Furthermore, with Valor’s software platform, the offering is
measurable and has demonstrated a strong ROI with many clients within
the first year of partnership. Current clients include LinkedIn,
HubSpot, Kronos, NetSmart, PlanSource, and Doctor On Demand.
“In the ever-changing business landscape, most high-performers in
leadership roles aren't given the right tools, insights, and strategies
to optimize their potential and stay on top of their game,” Milby says.
“Our Coaches know what it’s like to perform under pressure, and can
inspire and support sustainable performance for our corporate
clients.”
One recipient of Valor, Annie Stankevich, Regional Sales Manager at
LinkedIn, states, “Valor has empowered me to take ownership of my
life and my work.” She continues, “[My Coach] is the best coach I’ve
ever had. I appreciate her flexibility to work with my busy schedule.
I’m now more aware of what I need to focus on and am finally comfortably
saying no to things that are not important to free up time to focus on
what matters.”
The demand for Valor continues to grow. While maintaining its strong
position with fast-growing technology companies, Valor is expanding its
offering to financial services and healthcare, two industries with
traditionally high pressure to perform and increasing rates of burnout.
“Valor’s unique bench of Performance Coaches is growing into quite a
force,” says Dr. Adam Naylor, VP of Coaching and Content. “I’m
impressed every day with their expertise to help clients with the skills
required to win in the modern workplace.”
The new recruits will train with Valor’s Master-level coaches, who boast
more than 80 years training world-class athletes and executives. The new
coaches include eight Olympians, two Paralympians, and two professional
basketball players selected from over 60 applicants, and collectively
hold seven Olympic and Paralympic gold medals and four silver medals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005231/en/