Valtech SE : Announces Proposed Launch of Initial Public Offering

10/05/2018 | 05:55pm EDT

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech SE ("Valtech" or the "Company") today announced that on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 it intends to commence a proposed initial public offering of 6,666,667 of its Class A ordinary shares (the "Offering") pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 1,000,000 additional Class A ordinary shares. The estimated price range for the initial public offering is $14.00 to $16.00 per Class A ordinary share. Valtech has applied to list its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "VTEC."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the proposed offering. Cowen & Company, LLC, Oddo BHF SCA and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Group, Telephone: (866) 803-9204; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Valtech

Valtech is a next-generation business transformation services provider focused on helping medium and large organizations as they embrace the digital age. Valtech provides a streamlined portfolio of integrated offerings, encompassing strategy, design, technology and marketing.

Contact

Julia Sahin
+1 212 738 6131
Julia.sahin@edelman.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valtech-se-announces-proposed-launch-of-initial-public-offering-300725455.html

SOURCE Valtech SE


© PRNewswire 2018
