Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Value Asset Management PLC Announces Launch of GBP 1 Million Equity Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

Value Asset Management PLC Announces Launch of GBP 1 Million Equity Private Placement

London, August 22nd, 2019. Value Asset Management PLC (VAM PLC)

VAM PLC, a residential property developer within the Republic of Ireland is pleased to announce the launch of an equity private placement for gross proceeds of up to GBP 1 million.

The private placement will be for up to 10,000,000 new shares in the company at a value of 10p each. Burlingtons Group, headquartered in London, have been formally engaged to conduct the placing which is intended to close by October 31st, 2019.   

Burlingtons Group has an extensive client and contact base across the globe through its international office base and represents many high-net-worth individuals, private investment funds, developers and banks. Burlingtons Legal LLP, which is also a member of Burlingtons Group, is separately engaged by VAM PLC to act as Bond Trustee to its “Value Asset Management PLC – 6.5% Secured Corporate Bonds 31/07/23 EUR 1 A” (ISIN: GB00BF5L9L67;Ticker: VAMA) as listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to add additional resources internally ahead of the company managing institutional capital during Q4 2019. The funding will also be used to support the role-out and distribution of the company’s new Innovative Finance ISA product to UK investors. VAM PLC’s new ISA product will shortly be available for subscription via www.vamplcisa.com.

About Value Asset Management PLC

VAM PLC is a residential property developer within the Republic of Ireland and primarily within the Greater Dublin Area. The company provides a universal funding solution to a select panel of development partners via its wholly owned subsidiaries in Ireland.

The Board of Directors

Value Asset Management PLC


www.vamplc.com

For more information contact:

Investor Relations at:  info@vamplc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pMusic Video Drops on VEVO to Support Release of Feature Documentary, Blink of an Eye
BU
02:08pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Adds to Private Company / Not-For-Profit Group
PU
02:08pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : OmegA Partnerships Support Kennedy Space Center's and Air Force's Vision for Space Coast
PU
02:08pNURAN WIRELESS : Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
02:08pNATERA : Medicare Issues Positive Draft Local Coverage Determination for Natera's Signatera™ MRD Test in Colorectal Cancer
PU
02:06pDATA I/O : to Participate in Dougherty Investor Conference on September 5, 2019
BU
02:06pFAA PLANS TO TEST BOEING MAX SOFTWARE ON LESS-EXPERIENCED PILOTS : sources
RE
02:05pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:04pBurton-Taylor Releases Annual Financial Market Data/Analysis Industry Vendor Rankings
PR
02:03pVIDEO : Phunware brings on Cambridge Analytica whistleblower as advisory member Copy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group