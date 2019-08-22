Value Asset Management PLC Announces Launch of GBP 1 Million Equity Private Placement

London, August 22nd, 2019. Value Asset Management PLC (VAM PLC)

VAM PLC, a residential property developer within the Republic of Ireland is pleased to announce the launch of an equity private placement for gross proceeds of up to GBP 1 million.

The private placement will be for up to 10,000,000 new shares in the company at a value of 10p each. Burlingtons Group, headquartered in London, have been formally engaged to conduct the placing which is intended to close by October 31st, 2019.

Burlingtons Group has an extensive client and contact base across the globe through its international office base and represents many high-net-worth individuals, private investment funds, developers and banks. Burlingtons Legal LLP, which is also a member of Burlingtons Group, is separately engaged by VAM PLC to act as Bond Trustee to its “Value Asset Management PLC – 6.5% Secured Corporate Bonds 31/07/23 EUR 1 A” (ISIN: GB00BF5L9L67;Ticker: VAMA) as listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to add additional resources internally ahead of the company managing institutional capital during Q4 2019. The funding will also be used to support the role-out and distribution of the company’s new Innovative Finance ISA product to UK investors. VAM PLC’s new ISA product will shortly be available for subscription via www.vamplcisa.com .

About Value Asset Management PLC

VAM PLC is a residential property developer within the Republic of Ireland and primarily within the Greater Dublin Area. The company provides a universal funding solution to a select panel of development partners via its wholly owned subsidiaries in Ireland.

