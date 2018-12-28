Log in
Value-Based Prioritization Framework Makes Home Automation Systems a Big Success in the Market – a Product Launch Strategy by Infiniti Research

12/28/2018 | 03:30pm CET

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, announced the completion of their product launch strategy for a tech industry client. The client is a leading Dutch multinational tech company that specializes in offering products for the healthcare and home automation segment. The client realized the importance of a separate product launch process and felt the need to leverage Infiniti Research's services to launch their new product. They wanted to build a unique marketing approach to reinforce their image as a purveyor of high-quality home automation systems in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005123/en/

Product launch strategy for a tech industry client. (Graphic: Business Wire)

How do you successfully launch a product?

As we enter 2019, innovation and agility have become essential competitive ingredients for the tech industry. Hundreds of products are pitched daily, making it difficult for companies to even secure an effective product coverage or customers attention. Therefore, it becomes crucial for companies to conduct a rolling launch for new products and features, seeding press and social with pre-announcements, and keep the momentum going throughout the launch and beyond. Here are some experts’ tips to successfully launch your product in the market:

  • Analyze the needs of the audience
  • Build an impactful perception of product in customer's mind
  • Build curiosity about the product
  • Devise an effective product launch strategy
  • Determine business goals and make plans to achieve them

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “75% of new product launches fail to deliver expected outcomes due to the lack of potent product launch strategies.”

To know how an effective product launch strategy can help you reach out to the new and existing customers Request a free proposal today!

The research assessment conducted by experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to create an innovative product launch strategy for the launch of their new home automation systems. The detailed product research helped them to understand the affinity and market value of the product. They were also able to cater to the unaddressed consumer needs. Implementation of the prioritization framework on the recommendation of our experts helped them to identify the critical milestones and deliver the right message to the end-users. This helped them in enhancing their brand loyalty and reputation among existing and potential customers.

Infiniti Research’s product launch strategy helped the client to:

  • Generate huge profits for the company.
  • Cater to the unaddressed consumer needs.
  • Want to successfully launch your products in the market and boost sales? Get in touch with our experts now!

Infiniti Research’s product launch strategy offered predictive insights on:

  • Implementing a value-based prioritization framework.
  • Successfully launching new home automation systems.
  • To know the impact of robust product launch strategies in the sustainability of the product, Request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.