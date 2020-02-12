Value indices of industrial new orders

/February 12, 2020

The new orders in manufacturing in December 2019

In December 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, decreased by 11.4% compared to the previous month and were up 8.1% from the same month of the previous year.

Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing

- January 2015-December 2019 -

2015=100 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60

Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)

The data of the graph in xls format (XII.2018-XII.2019)

December 2019 compared to November 2019

In December 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 11.4% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for consumer durables (-32.4%), intermediate goods (-19.9%), consumer non-durables(-14.8%) and capital goods (-5.6%).

December 2019 compared to December 2018

In December 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 8.1% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for consumer durables (+16.8%), capital goods (+15.7%) and consumer non-durables (+15.2%). A decrease was reported for intermediate goods (-8.8%).