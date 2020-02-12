Value indices of industrial new orders

/February 12, 2020
The new orders in manufacturing in December 2019
In December 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, decreased by 11.4% compared to the previous month and were up 8.1% from the same month of the previous year.
In the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing rose in nominal terms by 4.4% compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period.
Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing
- January 2015-December 2019 -
Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)
December 2019 compared to November 2019
In December 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 11.4% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for consumer durables (-32.4%), intermediate goods (-19.9%), consumer non-durables(-14.8%) and capital goods (-5.6%).
December 2019 compared to December 2018
In December 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 8.1% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for consumer durables (+16.8%), capital goods (+15.7%) and consumer non-durables (+15.2%). A decrease was reported for intermediate goods (-8.8%).
Value indices of new orders in manufacturing
The 1.I-31.XII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period
In the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 4.4% compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+12.2%), consumer non-durables (+6.0%), capital goods (+5.5%) and intermediate goods (+1.3%).
Further information:
-
The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.
-
The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for December 2019 will be available as of 18 February 2020), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 21 February 2020) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 26 February 2020).
The next press release will be issued on Friday, 13 March 2020.
