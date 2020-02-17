Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Value of private health insurance must be addressed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:12pm EST

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Value of private health insurance must be addressed

Private health insurance ended 2019 on a low note with continued deterioration in participation, while private hospital episodes grew over the year, as Australians took advantage of the high quality care private hospitals offer, says Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) CEO Michael Roff.

The release of the December quarter Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) data on private health insurance showed participation in private health insurance dropped by 0.2 percentage points this quarter, now accounting for 44 percent of Australians.

Mr Roff said those who have private health insurance enjoy peace of mind knowing they can access private hospital care when they need it. Private hospital sector episodes of care grew 0.7 percent during the year.

"Australians do not have any difficulty identifying where they see value in their private health insurance - it's the ability to use private hospital care.

"With public hospital waiting lists growing at a significant rate, Australians with private health insurance can rest easy that they have fast access to high quality care, with the doctor of their choice at a private hospital," he said.

Mr Roff said the data was released with a warning from the regulator that 'the industry continues to face risks associated with affordability and the associated value proposition of private health insurance products'

  • and he agrees.

"More needs to be done to make private health insurance affordable and to attract young people.

"We have a situation in Australia where the incentives used to encourage people into private health insurance are starting to show cracks. APHA is encouraging the Federal Government to restore the private health insurance rebate to 30 percent for those in the lowest income tier.

"Low-income Australian households face a double whammy of increased premiums and reduced rebates. Every year the value of their rebate goes down, while their private health premiums increase.

"For example, in 2019, a high-income earner who did not receive the rebate would have experienced a premium increase of 3.25 percent. However, low-income earners would have experienced a real premium increase of 3.74 percent.

"This isn't fair, and it's a relatively easy fix for government," he said.

"The entry age and penalty levels under Lifetime Health Cover should be adjusted to ensure they are not acting as a deterrent and more needs to be done to publicise the youth discounts that are now available.

"Similarly, the Medicare Levy Surcharge settings are out of date and should be increased to incentivise higher income earners to take out private cover," Mr Roff said.

-ENDS-

Level 3 /11 National Circ, Barton ACT 2600. PO Box 4502, Kingston ACT 2604. [T] 02 6273 9000 [F] 02 6273 7000

  1. info@apha.org.au[W] www.apha.org.au[FB] ValuingPrivateHospitals [Twitter] @priv8hospitals ABN 82 008 623 809

Media contact: Frith Rayner, Director Communications and Marketing, 0413 971 999

The Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) is the peak industry body representing the private hospital and day surgery sector. The private hospital sector treats 3.69 million patients a year, including treatment of more than a third of chemotherapy, 60 percent of all surgery, 74 percent of all elective musculoskeletal surgery and 79 percent of rehabilitation.

Level 3 /11 National Circ, Barton ACT 2600. PO Box 4502, Kingston ACT 2604. [T] 02 6273 9000 [F] 02 6273 7000

  1. info@apha.org.au[W] www.apha.org.au[FB] ValuingPrivateHospitals [Twitter] @priv8hospitals ABN 82 008 623 809

Disclaimer

APHA - Australian Private Hospitals Association published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 02:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:22pTRI TEST RESEARCH : presents New High Accuracy 3D AOI Solution
PU
09:14pOil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
RE
09:13pNissan CEO sees earnings, cashflow under pressure this business year
RE
09:12pValue of private health insurance must be addressed
PU
09:12pIndia's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
DJ
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Completes New Satellite Production Facility
BU
09:07pHITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Test marketing begins of mini excavator for civil construction use ZX60C-5A developed for Chinese market
PU
09:07pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-02-18 Metallurgical Test Work Shows Increased Recoveries at Jaguar | 755KB
PU
09:02pHouse Republican Leader Christine Drazan Statement on New Cap and Trade Legislation
PU
09:01pSki Equipment Market 2019-2023|Increasing Number of Skiers Globally to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact
2LH GROUP LTD : Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors
3Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
5PRO MEDICUS LIMITED : PRO MEDICUS : Moving On New Revenue Streams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group