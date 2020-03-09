Log in
03/09/2020 | 10:53am EDT
Regulatory Story
Value per Security
Released 14:47 09-Mar-2020

Value per Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DB ETC INDEX PLC

Dated: 09 March 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 09 March 2020

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)

Re: Value per Security of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer is providing the Value per Security for the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below for 06 March 2020

Series

ISIN

Currency

Value per Security

Series 1 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC

DE000A1AQGX1

EUR

42.0407

Series 9 - Xtrackers Energy Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC

DE000A1ED2J2

EUR

29.1041

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

GB00B3SC0P31

USD

32.0132

Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR)

DE000A1KYN55

EUR

49.3640

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC Index plc

549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC Index plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005556/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG


Value per Security - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 14:52:03 UTC
