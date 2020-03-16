Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Value per Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:44pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Value per Security
Released 16:40 16-Mar-2020

Value per Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DB ETC PLC

Dated: 16 March 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 16 March 2020

DB ETC plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)

Re: Value per Security of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer is providing the Value per Security for the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below for 13 March 2020

Series

ISIN

Currency

Value per Security

Series 01 - Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC

GB00B5840F36

USD

152.0335

Series 02 - Xtrackers Physical Gold EUR Hedged ETC

DE000A1EK0G3

EUR

103.8217

Series 03 - Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC

GB00B57Y9462

USD

151.0512

Series 04 - Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC

DE000A1EK0J7

EUR

99.5685

Series 05 - Xtrackers Physical Platinum ETC

GB00B57GJC05

USD

74.8235

Series 06 - Xtrackers Physical Platinum EUR Hedged ETC

DE000A1EK0H1

EUR

49.1280

Series 07 - Xtrackers Physical Palladium ETC

GB00B5VYVZ75

USD

166.8698

Series 08 - Xtrackers Physical Palladium EUR Hedged ETC

DE000A1EK3B8

EUR

108.3806

Series 09 - Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)

DE000A1E0HR8

USD

152.1230

Series 10 - Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC (EUR)

DE000A1E0HS6

USD

151.1891

Series 11 - Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC

GB00B684MW17

USD

1120.5545

Series 12 -Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR)

DE000A1KJHG8

EUR

1008.6001

Series 13 - Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC

GB00B68FL050

GBp

861.6456

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC plc

549300SNVSPBXF55RX28

Enquiries to :

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005665/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG


Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Value per Security - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 16:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pGATE VENTURES : Appointment of Joint Administrators
AQ
01:22pINUVO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pTRINET : Top Concerns on Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Small and Medium Size Businesses Addressed by TriNet
PR
01:22pZhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. – TLRY
GL
01:22pMediXall Group Retains Barwicki Investor Relations to Expand Its Global Financial Communication & Investor Outreach Program
GL
01:21pTARANIS RESOURCES : Provides Comments on Thor Bulk Sample Permitting Amid Policy Uncertainty and Permitting Project Mismanagement
AQ
01:21pOPENWORKS : Steps Up Cleaning Efforts for Schools and Businesses as Coronavirus Pandemic Fears Spread
BU
01:21pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Says There's No Evidence HIV Drug Darunavir Works Against Covid-19
DJ
01:20pCEMAT A/S : No. 9/2020 - Managers' Transactions
AQ
01:20pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..
5AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group