Valvoline Announces Opening of Company-Owned Quick-Lube Center in Morristown, Tennessee

08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. – a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services – announced today that it has opened a new company-owned Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) service center in Morristown, Tennessee.

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

A core element of Valvoline's strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day. Beyond the Knoxville market, this is Valvoline's third quick lube location in northeastern Tennessee.

The service center is at 2007 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Morristown. No appointments are necessary.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch VIOC's certified technicians perform their service. Technicians complete a professional ASE®-certified training program that is ranked #2 globally by the Association for Talent Development's 2017 BEST Award. In addition to full-service oil changes done in about 15 minutes, VIOC performs a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation. Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services. VIOC services most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It also operates and franchises the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States with more than 1,150 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers and the No. 3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada with more than 70 Great Canadian Oil Change locations. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION


Media Relations
Valerie Schirmer
+1 (859) 357-3235
vschirmer@valvoline.com

Investor Relations
Sean T. Cornett
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com


Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-announces-opening-of-company-owned-quick-lube-center-in-morristown-tennessee-300700086.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
