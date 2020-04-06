Van Crocker, Jr., MBA, Joins Cancer Treatment Centers of America's Newly Formed Oncology Data, Analytics & Research Business as President and Co-Founder

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Percy Van Crocker, Jr., MBA, an entrepreneur who has spent his 20+ year career driving innovation and change in healthcare and technology, recently joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America's® (CTCA) Oncology Data, Analytics & Research Business as President and Co-Founder. In this role, Crocker will lead a team focused on harnessing genomic and clinical data to achieve a deep understanding of the patient journey and unlocking insights to identify value and improve outcomes.

"At Cancer Treatment Centers of America, we're committed to ensuring the best possible results for our patients, and on a larger scale, shape a better future for cancer patients everywhere," said Pat Basu, MD, MBA, President and CEO of CTCA®. "Van is a highly qualified and experienced healthcare business leader with a proven track record in the data and analytics space. I'm thrilled to have him on board to lead the charge for our newly formed Oncology Data, Analytics & Research Business, which is not just about datasets, but the continued connection to patient and physician interactions."

"In over two decades working in healthcare and technology, I've seen the impact cancer has on our communities across the country and believe in the power and potential of high-quality health data in unearthing new solutions. I'm excited to work hand in hand with the talented and passionate team at CTCA in our shared mission to establish robust, ongoing evidence for the overall improvement of cancer care," said Crocker.

About Percy Van Crocker, Jr., MBA

From 2013 to 2020, Crocker led Healthagen, a division of Aetna/CVS that enables highly impactful health research in payer environments. He transformed Healthagen from an idea into a fast-growing, profitable and well-known analytics business serving the pharmaceutical sector and others.

Prior to Healthagen, Crocker led finance and business development for AuraSense, a biotechnology company founded by world-renowned nanotechnology authority, Dr. Chad Mirkin, and funded in part by AbbVie Biotech Ventures and Bill Gates. The company developed a broad array of nanoparticle-based genetic therapies and diagnostic platforms with applications in cancer and autoimmune conditions. AuraSense has thus far spawned the public company, Exicure. Prior to AuraSense, he was a management consultant with Booz & Company, focusing on strategic transactions and initiatives for payer/provider clients. He began his career with Oracle Corporation.

Crocker holds an MBA (Honors) from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois and a BS from the University of Virginia.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) is a national oncology network of hospitals and outpatient care centers offering an integrated approach that combines immunotherapy, surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and advancements in precision medicine with supportive therapies to manage side effects and enhance quality of life during treatment and into survivorship. CTCA® publishes treatment results annually including patient experience, length of life, quality of life, patient safety and quality of care. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com for more information.

