Van Ness Feldman : Launches Environmental Cost Recovery Unit for Energy, Industrial, and Government Clients

Recognizing client demand for efficient environmental cost recovery strategies particularly tailored to today’s challenging business conditions, Van Ness Feldman has launched an environmental cost recovery unit (CRU) that will enable clients to maximize use of customized fee structures and insurance assets for environmental cost recovery. The new CRU will be led by Michael Goodstein and an elite team comprised of former government enforcement attorneys and insurance recovery specialists to support firm clients in prioritizing, funding, and maximizing environmental cost recovery efforts.

“We can support our clients’ cost recovery efforts in ways that avoid using substantial internal resources,” said Michael Goodstein, in describing the advantages of the newly launched CRU.

Firm Chair Richard Agnew said, “We are pleased to offer our clients these new services. We understand the challenges facing energy, industrial and government clients day-to-day. The experience and talent of our CRU team will provide leverage to clients looking to offset the cost of environmental investigations and cleanups.”

The Van Ness Feldman CRU will focus on assisting clients in developing and refining their environmental cost recovery programs to make them more effective. Our experience is that prior owners and operators, arrangers and transporters, if approached methodically, will pay a fair share of investigation and remediation costs. Similarly, our experience with insurance claims for environmental costs is that carriers will frequently honor defense and indemnity obligations if provided the necessary information. Since additional damages can be pursued against recalcitrant responsible parties and insurance carriers a comprehensive program maximizes use of these incentives to encourage earlier cooperation and payment.

Mr. Goodstein and his team have been successful at recovering millions of dollars of environmental costs for clients in the energy, manufacturing, petroleum refining, scrap, dry cleaning, lumber and other industries, and have obtained cost recovery and insurance coverage for environmental costs that may be the result of clients’ ownership of property, operations, or activities that took place years ago.

If you have questions or would like to discuss a consultation, please contact Michael Goodstein at mgoodstein@vnf.com or 202-298-1923.

Recognized as a 2018 thought leader in environmental law by the National Law Review, Van Ness Feldman is known for the enduring beneficial relationships we build with clients. The firm is a nationwide leader in law and government relations pertaining to energy, the environment, natural resources, native affairs, health care, land use, real estate and insurance recovery. Learn more at www.vnf.com.

