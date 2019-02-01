Van Ness Feldman : Launches Environmental Cost Recovery Unit for Energy, Industrial, and Government Clients

Recognizing client demand for efficient environmental cost recovery
strategies particularly tailored to today’s challenging business
conditions, Van
Ness Feldman has launched an environmental
cost recovery unit (CRU) that will enable clients to maximize use of
customized fee structures and insurance assets for environmental cost
recovery. The new CRU will be led by Michael
Goodstein and an elite team comprised of former government
enforcement attorneys and insurance recovery specialists to support firm
clients in prioritizing, funding, and maximizing environmental cost
recovery efforts.
“We can support our clients’ cost recovery efforts in ways that avoid
using substantial internal resources,” said Michael Goodstein, in
describing the advantages of the newly launched CRU.
Firm Chair Richard
Agnew said, “We are pleased to offer our clients these new services.
We understand the challenges facing energy, industrial and government
clients day-to-day. The experience and talent of our CRU team will
provide leverage to clients looking to offset the cost of environmental
investigations and cleanups.”
The Van Ness Feldman CRU will focus on assisting clients in developing
and refining their environmental cost recovery programs to make them
more effective. Our experience is that prior owners and operators,
arrangers and transporters, if approached methodically, will pay a fair
share of investigation and remediation costs. Similarly, our experience
with insurance claims for environmental costs is that carriers will
frequently honor defense and indemnity obligations if provided the
necessary information. Since additional damages can be pursued against
recalcitrant responsible parties and insurance carriers a comprehensive
program maximizes use of these incentives to encourage earlier
cooperation and payment.
Mr. Goodstein and his team have been successful at recovering millions
of dollars of environmental costs for clients in the energy,
manufacturing, petroleum refining, scrap, dry cleaning, lumber and other
industries, and have obtained cost recovery and insurance coverage for
environmental costs that may be the result of clients’ ownership of
property, operations, or activities that took place years ago.
If you have questions or would like to discuss a consultation, please
contact Michael Goodstein at mgoodstein@vnf.com
or 202-298-1923.
Recognized as a 2018 thought leader in environmental law by the National
Law Review, Van Ness Feldman is known for the enduring beneficial
relationships we build with clients. The firm is a nationwide leader in
law and government relations pertaining to energy, the environment,
natural resources, native affairs, health care, land use, real estate
and insurance recovery. Learn more at www.vnf.com.
