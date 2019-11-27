VanEck : Announces Primary Listing Venue Changes for Several VanEck : Vectors® Equity and Fixed Income ETFs

VanEck announced today plans to change the primary listing venue of several VanEck Vectors ETFs. The following ETFs will move from NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) to the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (“Cboe”): VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA®), VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (GOAT™), VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT®), VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI®), VanEck Vectors® Russia ETF (RSX®), VanEck Vectors® Russia Small-Cap ETF (RSXJ®) and VanEck Vectors® Vietnam ETF (VNM®).

Additionally, the primary listing venue of the following will change from NYSE Arca to the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”): VanEck Vectors® Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL®), VanEck Vectors® Gaming ETF (BJK®), VanEck Vectors® Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO®), VanEck Vectors® Retail ETF (RTH®) and VanEck Vectors® Semiconductor ETF (SMH®).

VanEck anticipates that the funds will begin trading on Cboe and Nasdaq, respectively, under their current ticker symbols on or about December 11, 2019, although this date is subject to change.

“The change allows us to diversify the listing venues on which our ETFs trade,” said Ed Lopez, Head of ETF Product with VanEck. “We enjoy strong working relationships with the NYSE, Cboe and Nasdaq, each of which plays a key role in the continued growth of the ETF market.”

No shareholder action is required as a result of this change.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of October 31, 2019, VanEck managed approximately $51.5 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

Important Disclosures

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. ETFs that invest in high-yield securities are subject to subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield securities; which include a greater risk of loss of income and principal than funds holding higher-rated securities; concentration risk; credit risk; hedging risk; interest rate risk; and short sale risk. Investors should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility and the potential of significant loss. High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities. ETFs that invest in companies with small capitalizations are subject to elevated risks, which include, among others, greater volatility, lower trading volume and less liquidity than larger companies. Investors should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility and the potential of significant loss. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investors may call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of VanEck Vectors ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005090/en/