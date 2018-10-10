VanEck : Announces Reverse Share Split of Three VanEck : Vectors® ETFs

VanEck Vectors® J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC®), VanEck Vectors® AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (ITM®), and VanEck Vectors® High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD®) will each undergo a 1 for 2 reverse split effective October 26, 2018

VanEck announced today that the Board of Trustees of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust has approved a 1-for-2 reverse split of the shares of the following three ETFs: VanEck Vectors J.P Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: EMLC), VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (NYSE Arca: ITM), and the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSE Arca: HYD).

Ticker VanEck ETF Old

CUSIP New CUSIP EMLC VanEck Vectors J.P Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF 92189F494 92189H300 ITM VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF 92189F544 92189H201 HYD VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF 92189F361 92189H409

The effective date of the split will be at market open on October 26, 2018. The Funds will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca under the same ticker symbols. The Funds will be issued new CUSIP numbers, as listed above.

The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), the registered owner of all Fund shares, has been notified of the reverse split and has been instructed to adjust each shareholder’s investment accordingly.

Shares of the Funds will be offered on a split-adjusted basis on October 26, 2018. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this reverse split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as discussed below.

For shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the reverse split ratio (for example: a multiple of 2 for a 1-for-2 split), the reverse splits will result in the creation of fractional shares. Post-split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to the broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize a gain or loss, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders. Otherwise, the reverse split will not result in a taxable transaction for shareholders of the Funds.

