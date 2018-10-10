VanEck : Announces Reverse Share Split of Three VanEck : Vectors® ETFs

VanEck announced today that the Board of Trustees of VanEck Vectors ETF
Trust has approved a 1-for-2 reverse split of the shares of the
following three ETFs: VanEck Vectors J.P Morgan EM Local Currency Bond
ETF (NYSE Arca: EMLC), VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal
Index ETF (NYSE Arca: ITM), and the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal
Index ETF (NYSE Arca: HYD).
|
|
Ticker
|
|
VanEck ETF
|
|
Old
CUSIP
|
|
New CUSIP
|
EMLC
|
|
VanEck Vectors J.P Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
|
|
92189F494
|
|
92189H300
|
ITM
|
|
VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF
|
|
92189F544
|
|
92189H201
|
HYD
|
|
VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF
|
|
92189F361
|
|
92189H409
|
The effective date of the split will be at market open on October 26,
2018. The Funds will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca under the same
ticker symbols. The Funds will be issued new CUSIP numbers, as listed
above.
The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), the registered owner of all Fund
shares, has been notified of the reverse split and has been instructed
to adjust each shareholder’s investment accordingly.
Shares of the Funds will be offered on a split-adjusted basis on October
26, 2018. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be
affected as a result of this reverse split, except with respect to the
redemption of fractional shares, as discussed below.
For shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact
multiple of the reverse split ratio (for example: a multiple of 2 for a
1-for-2 split), the reverse splits will result in the creation of
fractional shares. Post-split fractional shares will be redeemed for
cash and sent to the broker of record. This redemption may cause some
shareholders to realize a gain or loss, which could be a taxable event
for those shareholders. Otherwise, the reverse split will not result in
a taxable transaction for shareholders of the Funds.
About VanEck
VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify
trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We
were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to
international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to
identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968,
emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that
subsequently shaped the investment management industry.
Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling
exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of
September 30, 2018, VanEck managed approximately $46.1 billion in
assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The
firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more
specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively
managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and
security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the
sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity,
diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making
around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.
Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all
market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.
Important Disclosures
Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and
redeemed at their net asset value (NAV) only through certain authorized
broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation
units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange
trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the
secondary market.
VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) is not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan and J.P. Morgan
makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in EMLC.
J.P. Morgan does not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the J.P.
Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index. "J.P. Morgan" is a registered service mark of
JPMorgan Chase & Co. © 2018. JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.
VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF and VanEck
Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF are not sponsored by, endorsed,
sold or promoted by Bloomberg or Barclays and neither Bloomberg nor
Barclays makes any representation regarding the advisability of
investing in them. The only relationship to the Adviser with respect to
the VanEck Vectors ETFs is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade
names of Bloomberg and Barclays and the BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS INDICES that
are determined, composed and calculated by Bloomberg without regard to
the Adviser or any investor in the VanEck Vectors ETFs.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss
of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks
similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and
margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply.
Debt securities carry interest rate and credit risk. Interest rate risk
refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates
rise and vice versa. Credit risk is the risk of loss on an investment
due to the deterioration of an issuer’s financial health. High-yield and
municipal securities have additional risks. The Funds’ underlying
securities may be subject to call risk, which may result in the Funds
having to reinvest the proceeds at lower interest rates, resulting in a
decline in the Funds’ income.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including
possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment
objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before
investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains
this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com/etf.
Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before
investing.
Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, 666 Third Avenue, New York,
NY 10017
