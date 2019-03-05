VanEck :'s Joe Foster Releases Latest Monthly Commentary on the Gold Market

VanEck’s Joe Foster has today released his latest monthly commentary: Gold
Market Update for February 2019.
In the latest edition of this widely followed update, Foster, Portfolio
Manager for the VanEck
International Investors Gold Fund (ticker: INIIX), shares his
thoughts and updates following an eventful month for gold and
gold-related equities.
Among the highlights in the piece:
-
On recent market conditions: “It looks like the strong central
bank buying that characterized 2018 continues.”
-
On the outlook for gold: “Weakness in housing, autos, retail
and manufacturing combined with the lagged effects of the Fed’s
tightening in 2018 could again weigh on the stock market in 2019.
Another selloff might be the catalyst gold needs to break through its
price range.”
-
On recent consolidations: “Merger and acquisition activity has
now reached the ultimate level in the gold industry.”
-
On Barrick’s hostile bid for Newmont: “The merger focuses
attention on the potential gains that unitizing Nevada would generate
for both companies.
-
On the case for junior miner exposure: “We continue to maintain
a portfolio of junior developers with good projects… we expect our
patience to pay off once investors return to the junior sector.”
The complete update is available here.
About VanEck
VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify
trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We
were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to
international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to
identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968,
emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that
subsequently shaped the investment management industry.
Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling
exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of January
31, 2019, VanEck managed approximately $47.8 billion in assets,
including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s
capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more
specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively
managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and
security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the
sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity,
diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making
around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.
Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all
market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.
Important Disclosures
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to
buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Certain statements
contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward
looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of
the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. The
information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not
necessarily those of VanEck.
You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund
should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program.
The Fund is subject to the risks associated with concentrating its
assets in the gold industry, which can be significantly affected by
international economic, monetary and political developments. The Fund’s
overall portfolio may decline in value due to developments specific to
the gold industry. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities involve
risks related to adverse political and economic developments unique to a
country or a region, currency fluctuations or controls, and the
possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, or political,
economic or social instability. The Fund is subject to risks associated
with investments in Canadian issuers, commodities and commodity-linked
derivatives, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives tax,
gold-mining industry, derivatives, emerging market securities, foreign
currency transactions, foreign securities, other investment companies,
management, market, non-diversification, operational, regulatory, small-
and medium-capitalization companies and subsidiary risks.
Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Please
call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary
prospectus. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses of the investment company carefully before
investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other
information. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully
before investing.
Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor
666 Third Avenue
New
York, NY 10017
800.826.2333
