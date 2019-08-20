Log in
VanWest Partners : Launches Self Storage Fund with Two Acquisitions

08/20/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

VanWest Partners, an opportunistic investment firm specializing in residential and commercial real estate acquisition, management, and sales, announces the formation of VanWest Storage Fund I, LLC with the addition of two self storage facilities in the greater Pensacola, FL market. The Fund’s primary focus is creating and maintaining investor wealth through local alternative real estate investment strategies in self storage.

VanWest acquired American Mini Self Storage at 801 S Old Corry Field Rd in Pensacola, FL and Florosa Self Storage at 2371 W Highway 98 in Mary Esther, FL. Together, the assets total over 85,000 square feet of self storage and are located in favorable submarkets with low supply and strong demand drivers.

VanWest implements an advanced system of technology, coupled with innovative property management solutions to streamline self storage operations in order to reduce expenses and maximize revenues. “We create value for investors and partners by acquiring undermanaged self storage facilities, rebranding the facility, optimizing expenses, and driving revenue growth,” said Jacob Vanderslice, Managing Partner of VanWest.

The VanWest Storage Fund I is comprised of a diverse mix of storage facilities within select markets of the United States. The Fund provides an investment opportunity that combines income, principal investment growth, and elements of capital preservation.

VanWest Partners and its affiliates have successfully invested in 13 self storage projects totaling over 765,000 rentable square feet. Projects include multi-story ground-up development, adaptive reuse and value add to existing facilities.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic investment firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate within the United States. By harnessing a diversified strategy and uncovering value in often-overlooked markets, VanWest maximizes investment performance for its stakeholders while avoiding the traditional, single focus strategy of many investment companies. At VanWest, we reveal and maximize opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact. Learn more about VanWest at VanWestpartners.com or on LinkedIN.


© Business Wire 2019
