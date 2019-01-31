Vance Street Capital Acquires Applied Plastics

Vance Street Capital LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today
announced the acquisition of Applied Plastics (“Applied”), a leading
advanced coatings provider to the medical end markets. This is Vance
Street’s sixth investment out of Vance Street Capital II L.P., and its
fourth investment in the medical space in the past three years. Terms of
the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, Applied
provides specialty PTFE coatings on wires and other metal-based
components for the medical device industry, with a primary emphasis on
the advanced catheter market. Applied’s customers include the leading
medical device OEMs and contract manufacturers focused on high-growth
microcatheter segments such as electrophysiology (EP), neurovascular,
peripheral vascular, TAVR and neuromodulation, among others.
Dave Ring, CEO of Applied, is retaining a material ownership position in
the company. “We are excited to partner with Vance Street as we look
toward our next chapter of growth,” said Mr. Ring. “Vance Street’s
highly relevant investing and operating experience in the medical
manufacturing space made them the ideal partner to help Applied execute
on the exciting growth we see across our customer base.”
Brian Martin, Managing Partner at Vance Street, commented, “Dave Ring
has built an industry leading and highly differentiated business that is
well positioned across the fastest growing medical end markets. We’re
excited to support the Applied team during this next chapter of growth.”
Vance Street Capital’s other medical investments in Fund II include
Motion Dynamics, a leading manufacturer of wire-based micro-components
and sub-assemblies found in micro-catheters, Adam Spence Vascular
Solutions, a designer and manufacturer of high pressure braided tubing
and extrusions for the cardiovascular end markets and A&E Medical, a
leading medical device OEM focused on single-use products used in
cardiovascular procedures.
“Applied Plastics is an ideal opportunity for Vance Street to leverage
our operating experience and network within medical manufacturing to
continue to build on the world-class and highly-proprietary coatings
capabilities Applied has built over the past 25 years,” said Mike
Janish, Managing Partner at Vance Street.
“We’ve known and admired Applied since our prior involvement with Avalon
Laboratories, a medical vascular catheter manufacturer, and are thrilled
to have the opportunity to partner with a best in class supplier to the
medical catheter industry” said John LeRosen, Partner at Vance Street.
Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Vance Street Capital. Senior
debt was provided by BMO Sponsor Finance and Neuberger Berman. Raymond
James and Sullivan & Worcester LLP served as financial advisor and legal
advisor, respectively, to Applied.
About Vance Street Capital LLC
Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on
investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical,
aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. For over two decades, Vance
Street’s partners have worked with management teams and family owners to
accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic
assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more
information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.
