Vance Street Capital Acquires Measurand Group

Transaction Represents Vance Street Capital’s Second Investment in the Geotechnical Instrumentation Sector

Vance Street Capital LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Measurand Group (“Measurand”), a leading designer and manufacturer of geotechnical instrumentation used to monitor the deformation of soil and structures. The acquisition of Measurand will complement Vance Street’s investment in R.S.T. Instruments (“RST”), another leading geotechnical instrumentation provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Measurand designs, engineers and manufactures geotechnical sensor instrumentation, most notably its patented 3D ShapeArray product suite, which monitors the deformation of soil and structures using 3D shape-sensing technology. Measurand’s flagship ShapeArray products are used in the monitoring of critical assets such as mines, tailings ponds, bridges, tunnels, geohazards, dams and levees.

Jeff Barrett, President of Measurand said, “Measurand and RST together have over 50 years of instrumentation and monitoring experience. Both Measurand and RST have been longstanding leaders in the geotechnical engineering community and this partnership further enhances the industry leading solutions each organization can provide to its customers throughout the world.”

The two companies have served over 1,500 global customers through professionals based in Vancouver, Fredericton, Denver, San Francisco, Stowmarket (UK) and Hong Kong. With over 50 degreed engineers and geoscientists and the broadest product offering in the geotechnical industry, Measurand and RST are well positioned to provide industry leading risk management for the largest and most challenging monitoring projects in the world.

“The longstanding collaboration between RST and Measurand across a wide range of projects made this partnership a logical next step to continue to best serve the instrumentation needs of our customers,” added Lee Danisch, founder of Measurand. “Vance Street’s commitment to investing in the continued growth of both entities makes this a great partnership for Measurand.”

Brian Martin, a Managing Partner at Vance Street, commented, “We’re excited to support the continued growth of Measurand’s innovative displacement monitoring technology. Paired with RST’s best-in-class geotechnical instrumentation offering, the combined platform will be well suited to take advantage of the significant tailwinds driving the adoption of critical asset monitoring solutions.”

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and O’Melveny & Myers LLP acted as legal advisors to Vance Street Capital. Connors Stilwell served as legal advisor to Measurand. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by the BMO Canadian Sponsor Coverage group.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. For over two decades, Vance Street’s partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

