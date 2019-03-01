Vance Street Capital Acquires Measurand Group

Vance Street Capital LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today
announced the acquisition of Measurand Group (“Measurand”), a leading
designer and manufacturer of geotechnical instrumentation used to
monitor the deformation of soil and structures. The acquisition of
Measurand will complement Vance Street’s investment in R.S.T.
Instruments (“RST”), another leading geotechnical instrumentation
provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick,
Measurand designs, engineers and manufactures geotechnical sensor
instrumentation, most notably its patented 3D ShapeArray product suite,
which monitors the deformation of soil and structures using 3D
shape-sensing technology. Measurand’s flagship ShapeArray products are
used in the monitoring of critical assets such as mines, tailings ponds,
bridges, tunnels, geohazards, dams and levees.
Jeff Barrett, President of Measurand said, “Measurand and RST together
have over 50 years of instrumentation and monitoring experience. Both
Measurand and RST have been longstanding leaders in the geotechnical
engineering community and this partnership further enhances the industry
leading solutions each organization can provide to its customers
throughout the world.”
The two companies have served over 1,500 global customers through
professionals based in Vancouver, Fredericton, Denver, San Francisco,
Stowmarket (UK) and Hong Kong. With over 50 degreed engineers and
geoscientists and the broadest product offering in the geotechnical
industry, Measurand and RST are well positioned to provide industry
leading risk management for the largest and most challenging monitoring
projects in the world.
“The longstanding collaboration between RST and Measurand across a wide
range of projects made this partnership a logical next step to continue
to best serve the instrumentation needs of our customers,” added Lee
Danisch, founder of Measurand. “Vance Street’s commitment to investing
in the continued growth of both entities makes this a great partnership
for Measurand.”
Brian Martin, a Managing Partner at Vance Street, commented, “We’re
excited to support the continued growth of Measurand’s innovative
displacement monitoring technology. Paired with RST’s best-in-class
geotechnical instrumentation offering, the combined platform will be
well suited to take advantage of the significant tailwinds driving the
adoption of critical asset monitoring solutions.”
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and O’Melveny & Myers LLP acted as
legal advisors to Vance Street Capital. Connors Stilwell served as legal
advisor to Measurand. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by
the BMO Canadian Sponsor Coverage group.
