Vancity Biohacking Lounge Invites You to Join Us at the XFuture Conference in Vancouver

09/13/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - Vancity Biohacking Lounge would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #412 at the Extraordinary Future Conference (XFuture) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday September 22 – Monday September 23, 2019.

The Extraordinary Future conference drives innovation in Canada by connecting technology companies with capital. Whether you are a tech company looking to get a better understanding of investment opportunities or you are a business savvy investor looking for the next big thing, there is no other conference in Vancouver that is like Extraordinary Future.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future. Use the promo code FUTURE30 for 30% off your ticket.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Vancity Biohacking Lounge
Brigette Liberatore
7788713243
vblounge333@gmail.com
www.vancitybiohackinglounge.com


