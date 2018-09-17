Vancouver, Canada entrepreneur creating Hollywood buzz with made-in-Vancouver, beauty product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most of us will enjoy the Emmy Awards from our living rooms, Vancouver entrepreneur Suzanne Carter was recently invited behind the scenes to co-sponsor Make-Up Magazine’s Emmy Awards celebration of make-up artists and hair stylists nominated for shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Saturday Night Live. The invitation came after Carter’s M.Y.O. Cosmetic Case created a buzz in Make-up Artist—a magazine for make-up professionals working in motion pictures, television, theatre, print and runway.



Suzanne Carter, Vancouver business owner and inventor of M.Y.O. Cosmetic Cases Inc. was recently in Hollywood to co-sponsor an annual Emmy Awards Celebration for make-up and hairstyle artist nominees after her product was featured in the prestigious Make-up Artist magazine.





Carter may be new to the Hollywood make-up industry, but the budding inventor and Vancouver entrepreneur knows a thing or two about convenience and efficiency. Before founding her business in 2016, Carter spent 20 years as a business consultant and corporate training expert helping companies increase productivity. Constantly on the go for work, Carter was frustrated by her bulky makeup bag. She began asking other professional women how they handled the challenge and found they shared her frustration.

“I started doing research and discovered that despite hundreds of innovative beauty products on the market, not a single cosmetic case existed that met the needs of women like me who carry their makeup bags everywhere,” Carter said. Seeking a personal space-saving solution, she approached professional make-up artists, and to her surprise, discovered they, too, were looking for ways to lighten weight and streamline bulk, especially for quick touch-ups on set. That’s when Carter got the idea to create the M.Y.O. (Make Your Own) Cosmetic Case, a customizable, lightweight, hand held, multi-purposed cosmetic case that can hold powders, creams and liquid make-up.

Carter is thrilled the Hollywood make-up industry is taking notice, and that some artists have described her cosmetic cases as “pure genius” and “absolutely brilliant”, but she also cares about building a socially responsible company. M.Y.O. Cosmetic Cases—which include consumer and professional models—are made from medical grade, FDA compliant, BPA free, recyclable materials sourced from ethical North American suppliers. A portion of sales go to the World Tree’s Carbon Offset Program and in October the company hopes to become B Corp Certified . Carter’s next goal is to find business investors who support her vision and can help her grow the family-owned company.

As for being an insider at the Emmy Awards event inside the famous Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel—home of the first Oscars—Carter admits she was excited. “I was in awe of the incredible creative talents we had the opportunity to meet. It was a magical evening and I am honoured to have been a part of supporting and celebrating this year’s top make-up and hair artist nominees.”

Contact: Suzanne Carter: Suzanne.Carter@myocosmeticcases.com

www.myocosmeticcases.com

@myocosmeticcases



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/207f99c6-44f4-4049-a9b3-3dc9e86655af