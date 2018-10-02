Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Unveils New Event Space

Vancouver, British Columbia , Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel ushers in a new era for event and meeting planners looking to gather or celebrate in Vancouver. The hotel recently unveiled the finishing touches on its newly-renovated event space, which features custom modern furnishings, the latest in audiovisual equipment and technology and a revitalized ballroom for captivating conferences or celebrations.

Boasting 13 newly updated Vancouver hotel meeting rooms in the heart of downtown, the Marriott provides an ideal home base for meetings, with an experienced team dedicated to helping planners realize their dream vision. The Pinnacle Ballroom can easily accommodate up to 600 guests for conferences, special events and gatherings, with professional catering that can be customized to suit any needs. Planners can work with the hotel’s seasoned culinary staff to craft a menu that will energize and invigorate their meeting participants.

Travelers can also plan creative breakout meetings or VIP cocktail receptions in the hotel’s charming outdoor patio which overlooks vibrant Vancouver below. All the hotel’s newly-renovated meeting rooms benefit from the latest audiovisual technology, Wi-Fi and offer plenty of natural light for inspiring gatherings in Vancouver British Columbia . You can also manage your event without ever leaving your seat, with Marriott's Meeting Services App. It handles the details so that you can get back to what matters most – the people. Our app relieves the stress of time, space and language barriers by connecting planners and hotel teams on any web-enabled device in real time, 24/7. And it creates more time to empower, showcase and personalize every event from planning through billing.

If you have a list of guests available, the hotel can also book group accommodations at the best available rate. The hotel has 438 guest rooms, including many facing Vancouver’s beautiful, world-renowned, mountain skyline, including two newly renovated premium suites to ensure your meeting attendees are relaxed and recharged for their meeting. Planners can have access to a report showing which of your guests have reserved rooms and when they plan to arrive. The hotel also offers a modern mobile check-in service for all attendees. Guests can check in before their stay and receive instant alerts when their room is ready. When it’s time to check out, they can even skip the front desk.

The hotel’s newly-unveiled downtown Vancouver event rooms provide a prime hub for inspiring meetings, events, receptions or corporate gatherings in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic cities. For more information, call +1 604-684-1128 or join the hotel on social media via Facebook or Instagram .

About Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel welcomes guests traveling through British Columbia with superb service and deluxe amenities. Relax in the hotel’s spacious accommodations and enjoy the plush bedding, flat-panel TVs, 24-hour room service, ample desks and large windows revealing Vancouver or harbor views. Concierge-level rooms grant access to exclusive lounge benefits, such as free continental breakfast and hors d'oeuvres. Suites feature wet bars with mini-refrigerators, separate living areas and plentiful entertaining space. Keep up with your fitness regimen in the gym or indoor lap pool. Delicious international cuisine and local beers and fine wines are available at the popular Showcase Restaurant & Bar. Meeting and wedding planners value the hotel’s recently redesigned venues, including the outdoor patio and Pinnacle Ballroom. And the hotel is conveniently located near the convention centre, Canada Place, Stanley Park, Historic Gastown and Vancouver Cruise Port.

