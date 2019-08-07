Vanessa Bell Calloway and Susan G. Komen Team to Produce “Know Your Girls” Branded Content Series Addressing Women's Empowerment, Lifestyle and All Things Healthy

Essence Atkins, Tina Knowles Lawson, Shanola Hampton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Nischelle Turner and Shaun Robinson Among the Guests to Appear in Original Series Created by Calloway, In The Company Of Friends

Today, breast cancer survivor, actress and producer, Vanessa Bell Calloway announced a production with Susan G. Komen to amplify the “Know Your Girls” campaign, designed to educate and inspire black women to understand their breast cancer risk, through the re-launch her digital series, In the Company of Friends on Instagram TV and the web.

Bridging generational and technological divides by ranging from short to mid-form digital content on social media and across all digital formats, In the Company of Friends tackles issues such as wellness, self-image, food, fitness and more. In the Company of Friends features guests who range in age from Gen Z to Millennials to Baby Boomers, appealing to those who stream video content to a computer, mobile device, directly to a TV or across social media platforms.

“With our incredible lineup of celebrities, industry-leading experts, and breast cancer survivors, the mission of In the Company of Friends – All Things Healthy will inspire, educate and entertain viewers,” says Bell Calloway. “We empower our audience to embrace a healthy lifestyle, providing inspiration to make healthy choices.”

Fans can expect to see candid conversations with Vanessa Bell Calloway and her famous friends, with guest appearances from Essence Atkins (Ambitions), Tina Knowles Lawson (Wearable Art Gala), Shanola Hampton (Shameless), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Fam), Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), Shaun Robinson (S.H.A.U.N. Foundation) and many more.

“Black women in America are dying of breast cancer at unacceptable rates – about 40% higher than white women. Black women are more likely to be diagnosed younger and with more aggressive forms of the disease,” said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen. “So, it is critical that Susan G. Komen partner with respected and beloved innovators like Vanessa Bell Calloway to educate and inspire black women to understand their breast cancer risk and engage with information and tools that can ultimately promote early detection.”

Produced in collaboration with Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, In the Company Of Friends – All Things Healthy helps to educate and inspire viewers to understand their breast cancer risk, in addition to covering a wide range of other topics, including wellness, self-image, food, fitness and more. Bell Calloway and producing partner Darren D. Dickerson pitched Susan G. Komen the idea to repackage her existing title (In the Company of Friends) into a “All Things Healthy” series for social media and web distribution.

An intimate talk show addressing empowerment, wellness and embracing a healthy lifestyle, In the Company of Friends engages celebrities, experts, clinicians, and real people to explore real issues, offer real answers and provide reliable information and valuable resources. Through insights from people currently facing health issues, In the Company of Friends – All Things Healthy delivers relevant information in clear, jargon-free language giving health discussions context.

In the Company of Friends - All Things Healthy will debut on August 19 on Instagram TV (IGTV), a dedicated place for shows on Instagram, and now a global community of one billion. IGTV is designed to showcase long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators, like Bell Calloway, and a dynamic platform where people can find new shows, catch up on the ones they follow, and form communities of fans.

New episodes of In the Company of Friends - All Things Healthy will appear on Mondays, beginning August 19. Then, tune in on Wednesdays starting in September for a Facebook Live with Vanessa and friends. You can check out the show here: https://inthecompanyoffriends.tv/ and follow @VanessaBellCalloway and @KnowYourGirls on Instagram.

About Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway is a stage, screen and television actress who has earned eight NAACP Image Award nominations, winning the “NAACP Theater Award for Best Actress” for her critically acclaimed role as Zora Neale Hurston in “Letters From Zora.” Calloway is currently starring in Bounce TV’s new hit one-hour drama “Saints & Sinners” and may be best remembered for her role in Coming to America with Eddie Murphy.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in breakthrough research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About Know Your Girls

The “Know Your Girls” campaign is a national public service communications campaign created by Susan G. Komen® in partnership with the Ad Council. Black women in America are dying of breast cancer at unacceptable rates – about 40% higher than white women. Black women are more likely to be diagnosed younger and also more likely to be diagnosed at later stages with more aggressive forms of the disease. The campaign aims to educate and inspire black women to understand their breast cancer risk and engage with information and tools that can ultimately promote early detection. The campaign drives to http://www.KnowYourGirls.org where women can access information and tools to help them learn their breast cancer risk and family health history, and have an informed conversation with their doctor. Join the sisterhood online on Facebook (@KnowYourGirls) and Instagram (@KnowYourGirls).

