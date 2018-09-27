VanillaSoft : Beats Outreach, SalesLoft User Satisfaction Ratings in G2 Crowd’s Outbound Call Tracking Product Comparison

VanillaSoft scores high marks in a wide range of categories, including ease of use, estimated time to ROI payback, and quality of support

VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has received best-in-class rankings in 16 of 20 critical business metrics in a product comparison report from G2 Crowd released September 10, 2018. In the process, VanillaSoft beat its two closest rivals, Outreach and SalesLoft.

G2 Crowd asked reviewers to rate each company across a range of categories. Among business-level attributes, VanillaSoft’s outstanding ratings included ‘Ease of Doing Business With’ (94%), ‘Ease of Use’ (90%), ‘Ease of Admin’ (88%), and - perhaps most importantly - ‘ROI Payback’ of six months or less (78% of reviews).

In addition to its strong performance in the G2 Crowd product comparison report, VanillaSoft was also recognized as a Leader in the Small-Business Grid Report for Sales Performance Management (Fall, 2018) and the Grid Report for Outbound Call Tracking (Fall, 2018). Together, these results reinforce VanillaSoft’s growing dominance in the sales engagement market.

“At VanillaSoft, we’re driven to deliver the very best customer experience to users of our sales engagement platform. We love hearing from sales development teams that we’re massively succeeding on that front. We don’t just want to meet expectations or be on par with the competition, we want to surpass them,” said Darryl Praill, CMO at VanillaSoft. “The message from our customers is that we are better than both Outreach and SalesLoft - that makes this G2 Crowd recognition even more significant.”

VanillaSoft customers are seeing increased productivity, higher contact rates, and better sales accountability. Intuitive and easy-to-use, the VanillaSoft sales engagement platform keeps sales teams busy and focused on engaging leads and growing revenue.

“Rankings on G2 Crowd comparison reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

VanillaSoft also scored well in multiple technical areas, with reviewers being most satisfied with the company’s ‘Click-to-Call’ capabilities (95%), ‘Record Prospect Data’ quality (94%), and ‘Personalization’ (93%) features among others.

Those interested in receiving a complimentary copy of the G2 Crowd product comparison report should visit https://info.vanillasoft.com/g2crowd-comparison-reports. Sales leaders who would like to test VanillaSoft may register for a 30-day free trial or contact VanillaSoft for a demonstration.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 10,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

