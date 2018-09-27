VanillaSoft : Beats Outreach, SalesLoft User Satisfaction Ratings in G2 Crowd’s Outbound Call Tracking Product Comparison

VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has received best-in-class
rankings in 16 of 20 critical business metrics in a product
comparison report from G2 Crowd released September 10, 2018. In the
process, VanillaSoft beat its two closest rivals, Outreach and SalesLoft.
G2 Crowd asked reviewers to rate each company across a range of
categories. Among business-level attributes, VanillaSoft’s outstanding
ratings included ‘Ease of Doing Business With’ (94%), ‘Ease of Use’
(90%), ‘Ease of Admin’ (88%), and - perhaps most importantly - ‘ROI
Payback’ of six months or less (78% of reviews).
In addition to its strong performance in the G2 Crowd product comparison
report, VanillaSoft was also recognized as a Leader in the
Small-Business Grid Report for Sales Performance Management (Fall, 2018)
and the Grid Report for Outbound Call Tracking (Fall, 2018). Together,
these results reinforce VanillaSoft’s growing dominance in the sales
engagement market.
“At VanillaSoft, we’re driven to deliver the very best customer
experience to users of our sales engagement platform. We love hearing
from sales development teams that we’re massively succeeding on that
front. We don’t just want to meet expectations or be on par with the
competition, we want to surpass them,” said Darryl Praill, CMO at
VanillaSoft. “The message from our customers is that we are better than
both Outreach and SalesLoft - that makes this G2 Crowd recognition even
more significant.”
VanillaSoft customers are seeing increased productivity, higher contact
rates, and better sales accountability. Intuitive and easy-to-use, the
VanillaSoft sales engagement platform keeps sales teams busy and focused
on engaging leads and growing revenue.
“Rankings on G2 Crowd comparison reports are based on data provided to
us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2
Crowd. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked
on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer
terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”
VanillaSoft also scored well in multiple technical areas, with reviewers
being most satisfied with the company’s ‘Click-to-Call’ capabilities
(95%), ‘Record Prospect Data’ quality (94%), and ‘Personalization’ (93%)
features among others.
Those interested in receiving a complimentary copy of the G2 Crowd
product comparison report should visit https://info.vanillasoft.com/g2crowd-comparison-reports.
Sales leaders who would like to test VanillaSoft may register for a 30-day
free trial or contact VanillaSoft for a demonstration.
About G2 Crowd
G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform,
leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing
decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use
the site to compare and select the best software and services based on
peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one
million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights.
About VanillaSoft
VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform,
helps sales development teams engage over 10,000,000 contacts every
month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM
systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster,
interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and
generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of
users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective
routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial
gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep.
VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas,
USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.
