VanillaSoft Earns Spot on G2's 2020 List of Best Software Companies

04/15/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Plano, TX, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, is pleased to announce that they have earned a spot on G2s list of Best Sales Software for 2020.

G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on thousands of verified reviews. With over 57,844 software companies on G2, VanillaSoft is honored to be recognized on the Sales software list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of our users. 

G2 created the top Sales software list based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020. These reviews — each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy — spanned across 77,381 software products.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explained G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

“It is an honor to be included on G2’s list of Best Sales Software Companies for 2020,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “This award means so much more than other recognition we have received because it is based on reviews from our own customers. It is gratifying to know that we have exceeded their expectations, and that they have taken the time to express their positive feedback on G2.”

 

# # #

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

Nicole Baker
VanillaSoft
nicole.baker@vanillasoft.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
