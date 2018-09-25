Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vanity Email Service FanMail.com and Related Assets Available for Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

The founders of FanMail.com, LLC have placed the vanity email services division of their business for sale – together with the division’s physical, Intellectual Property (IP), and premium domain assets. Brannans.com is the exclusive listing broker for all related inquiries.

For 22 years, the vanity email service has provided customized email addresses to fans of more than one thousand teams, clubs, and institutions worldwide across three dozen international sports and hundreds of hobbies and special interests. The popular vanity email addresses help fans identify with and show their support for the things they care about most.

For example, there are thirty-four pro sports teams, forty-nine colleges, and more than three hundred secondary schools that share the term “bulldogs” as their team name or mascot internationally – including Yale University, Churchill College-Cambridge, Gonzaga, National University-Philippines, University of Georgia, and Mississippi State, among many others. Fans, boosters, and alumni of any of these teams – and even fans of the various bulldog breeds – have been able to use email addresses such as English@Bulldogs.com, NumberOne@Bulldogs.com, and YourName@Bulldogs.com as a daily demonstration of their support, loyalty, and dedication.

“This is a unique, time-sensitive opportunity to acquire a service operation with this much built-in brand and asset value,” said David Clements, CEO of Brannans.com. “I haven’t seen anything like it come to market in 20 years. We’ve already fielded dozens of inquiries. Once sold, these assets may never be on the market again.”

Interestingly, over the years, the business has been reluctant to consider offers to purchase individual premium domains due their integral value to the vanity email service. But now that the division is up for sale, there are new, intriguing opportunities. For the first time in 22 years, the owners are open to consider the sale of individual domain names from the collection of more than 150 premium domains.

“If the owners opt to enter into negotiations for the sale of individual domains, we expect that those deals will close quickly – within the next 90 days. For about the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad, your company, team, or organization may be able to acquire an asset with significant branding, marketing, and IP value that will last for generations to come,” Clements continued. “Organizations and schools unable to purchase now may need a champion or group of dedicated benefactors willing to make a capital investment that establishes a legacy on behalf of the institution they love. The opportunities are endless.”

In addition to branding and marketing value, potential uses for domain names include:

Dedicated online team shops or booster and fundraising organization websites.
Educational institution premium email services for supporters, students, and alumni.
Business start-up / entrepreneur websites.

A partial list of domain assets in the portfolio includes:

Aggies.com
Alum.com
Badgers.com
Boilermakers.com
Buckeyes.com
Buffaloes.com
Bulldogs.com
Buffs.com
Cornhuskers.com
Cougars.com
Dame.com
Devils.com
Dores.com
Gamecocks.com
Gophers.com
Grad.com
Hawkeyes.com
Huskies.com
Hoosiers.com
Horns.com
Illini.com
Longhorns.com
Mountaineers.com
Mustangs.com
National-Champs.com
Orangemen.com
Sooners.com
Razorbacks.com
Terrapins.com
Vols.com
WarEagle.com
Wildcats.com
Wolverines.com
Yellow-Jackets.com

Additional information about the business and a complete listing of available domain assets is available at https://www.Brannans.com/fanmail.

About Brannan’s

Domain Names are the most valuable business assets of the internet age – serving as both virtual real estate and corporate brand. Brannan’s is one of the world’s leading buy-side and sell-side brokers of premium domains with more than a decade of experience helping owners capture the value of their digital assets and enterprise organizations locate and acquire the domain properties that maximize their brand. Learn more: https://www.brannans.com

About FanMail

The FanMail vanity email service is a product division of FanMail.com, LLC and is not affiliated, endorsed, authorized, or associated in any way with any club, organization, school, college, university, professional team, government, institution, or armed forces. All related inquiries should be directed to Brannans.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pEarnings of Latino-Owned Businesses Jumped 26 Percent During Past 12 Months, According to Biz2Credit’s Annual Study
GL
03:26pAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:26pAVIS BUDGET : Announces Intention to Offer 350 Million of Senior Notes
AQ
03:26pCELLCUBE ENERGY STORAGE : Announces Sales and Production Progress for Subsidiary Enercube
PR
03:26pOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
03:25pMICHAEL KORS : buys high-fashion label Versace for $2.2bn
AQ
03:24pFUJIFILM : unveils GFX 100Megapixels Concept.
PU
03:24pFUJIFILM : launches new GFX Series medium format mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM GFX 50R”
PU
03:24pCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03:24pEMERSON ELECTRIC : LNG Users Maximize Space, Reduce Costs with New Pressure Relief Valves
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4Next lifts profit guidance, plays down Brexit threat
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.