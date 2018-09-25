Vanity Email Service FanMail.com and Related Assets Available for Acquisition

The founders of FanMail.com, LLC have placed the vanity email services division of their business for sale – together with the division’s physical, Intellectual Property (IP), and premium domain assets. Brannans.com is the exclusive listing broker for all related inquiries.

For 22 years, the vanity email service has provided customized email addresses to fans of more than one thousand teams, clubs, and institutions worldwide across three dozen international sports and hundreds of hobbies and special interests. The popular vanity email addresses help fans identify with and show their support for the things they care about most.

For example, there are thirty-four pro sports teams, forty-nine colleges, and more than three hundred secondary schools that share the term “bulldogs” as their team name or mascot internationally – including Yale University, Churchill College-Cambridge, Gonzaga, National University-Philippines, University of Georgia, and Mississippi State, among many others. Fans, boosters, and alumni of any of these teams – and even fans of the various bulldog breeds – have been able to use email addresses such as English@Bulldogs.com, NumberOne@Bulldogs.com, and YourName@Bulldogs.com as a daily demonstration of their support, loyalty, and dedication.

“This is a unique, time-sensitive opportunity to acquire a service operation with this much built-in brand and asset value,” said David Clements, CEO of Brannans.com. “I haven’t seen anything like it come to market in 20 years. We’ve already fielded dozens of inquiries. Once sold, these assets may never be on the market again.”

Interestingly, over the years, the business has been reluctant to consider offers to purchase individual premium domains due their integral value to the vanity email service. But now that the division is up for sale, there are new, intriguing opportunities. For the first time in 22 years, the owners are open to consider the sale of individual domain names from the collection of more than 150 premium domains.

“If the owners opt to enter into negotiations for the sale of individual domains, we expect that those deals will close quickly – within the next 90 days. For about the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad, your company, team, or organization may be able to acquire an asset with significant branding, marketing, and IP value that will last for generations to come,” Clements continued. “Organizations and schools unable to purchase now may need a champion or group of dedicated benefactors willing to make a capital investment that establishes a legacy on behalf of the institution they love. The opportunities are endless.”

In addition to branding and marketing value, potential uses for domain names include:

Dedicated online team shops or booster and fundraising organization websites.

Educational institution premium email services for supporters, students, and alumni.

Business start-up / entrepreneur websites.

A partial list of domain assets in the portfolio includes:

Aggies.com

Alum.com

Badgers.com

Boilermakers.com

Buckeyes.com

Buffaloes.com

Bulldogs.com

Buffs.com

Cornhuskers.com

Cougars.com

Dame.com

Devils.com

Dores.com

Gamecocks.com

Gophers.com

Grad.com

Hawkeyes.com

Huskies.com

Hoosiers.com

Horns.com

Illini.com

Longhorns.com

Mountaineers.com

Mustangs.com

National-Champs.com

Orangemen.com

Sooners.com

Razorbacks.com

Terrapins.com

Vols.com

WarEagle.com

Wildcats.com

Wolverines.com

Yellow-Jackets.com

Additional information about the business and a complete listing of available domain assets is available at https://www.Brannans.com/fanmail.

About Brannan’s

Domain Names are the most valuable business assets of the internet age – serving as both virtual real estate and corporate brand. Brannan’s is one of the world’s leading buy-side and sell-side brokers of premium domains with more than a decade of experience helping owners capture the value of their digital assets and enterprise organizations locate and acquire the domain properties that maximize their brand. Learn more: https://www.brannans.com

About FanMail

The FanMail vanity email service is a product division of FanMail.com, LLC and is not affiliated, endorsed, authorized, or associated in any way with any club, organization, school, college, university, professional team, government, institution, or armed forces. All related inquiries should be directed to Brannans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005085/en/