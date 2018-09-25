Vanity Email Service FanMail.com and Related Assets Available for Acquisition

The founders of FanMail.com, LLC have placed the vanity email services
division of their business for sale – together with the division’s
physical, Intellectual Property (IP), and premium domain assets.
Brannans.com is the exclusive listing broker for all related inquiries.
For 22 years, the vanity email service has provided customized email
addresses to fans of more than one thousand teams, clubs, and
institutions worldwide across three dozen international sports and
hundreds of hobbies and special interests. The popular vanity email
addresses help fans identify with and show their support for the things
they care about most.
For example, there are thirty-four pro sports teams, forty-nine
colleges, and more than three hundred secondary schools that share the
term “bulldogs” as their team name or mascot internationally – including
Yale University, Churchill College-Cambridge, Gonzaga, National
University-Philippines, University of Georgia, and Mississippi State,
among many others. Fans, boosters, and alumni of any of these teams –
and even fans of the various bulldog breeds – have been able to use
email addresses such as English@Bulldogs.com, NumberOne@Bulldogs.com,
and YourName@Bulldogs.com as a daily demonstration of their support,
loyalty, and dedication.
“This is a unique, time-sensitive opportunity to acquire a service
operation with this much built-in brand and asset value,” said David
Clements, CEO of Brannans.com. “I haven’t seen anything like it come to
market in 20 years. We’ve already fielded dozens of inquiries. Once
sold, these assets may never be on the market again.”
Interestingly, over the years, the business has been reluctant to
consider offers to purchase individual premium domains due their
integral value to the vanity email service. But now that the division is
up for sale, there are new, intriguing opportunities. For the first time
in 22 years, the owners are open to consider the sale of individual
domain names from the collection of more than 150 premium domains.
“If the owners opt to enter into negotiations for the sale of individual
domains, we expect that those deals will close quickly – within the next
90 days. For about the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad, your company,
team, or organization may be able to acquire an asset with significant
branding, marketing, and IP value that will last for generations to
come,” Clements continued. “Organizations and schools unable to purchase
now may need a champion or group of dedicated benefactors willing to
make a capital investment that establishes a legacy on behalf of the
institution they love. The opportunities are endless.”
In addition to branding and marketing value, potential uses for domain
names include:
Dedicated online team shops or booster and fundraising organization
websites.
Educational institution premium email services for
supporters, students, and alumni.
Business start-up / entrepreneur
websites.
A partial list of domain assets in the portfolio includes:
Aggies.com
Alum.com
Badgers.com
Boilermakers.com
Buckeyes.com
Buffaloes.com
Bulldogs.com
Buffs.com
Cornhuskers.com
Cougars.com
Dame.com
Devils.com
Dores.com
Gamecocks.com
Gophers.com
Grad.com
Hawkeyes.com
Huskies.com
Hoosiers.com
Horns.com
Illini.com
Longhorns.com
Mountaineers.com
Mustangs.com
National-Champs.com
Orangemen.com
Sooners.com
Razorbacks.com
Terrapins.com
Vols.com
WarEagle.com
Wildcats.com
Wolverines.com
Yellow-Jackets.com
Additional information about the business and a complete listing of
available domain assets is available at https://www.Brannans.com/fanmail.
About Brannan’s
Domain Names are the most valuable business assets of the internet age –
serving as both virtual real estate and corporate brand. Brannan’s is
one of the world’s leading buy-side and sell-side brokers of premium
domains with more than a decade of experience helping owners capture the
value of their digital assets and enterprise organizations locate and
acquire the domain properties that maximize their brand. Learn more: https://www.brannans.com
About FanMail
The FanMail vanity email service is a product division of FanMail.com,
LLC and is not affiliated, endorsed, authorized, or associated in any
way with any club, organization, school, college, university,
professional team, government, institution, or armed forces. All related
inquiries should be directed to Brannans.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005085/en/