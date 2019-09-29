Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vanke Property Overseas : (1) Major and Connected Transaction; (2) Amendment of Annual Caps & Terms of Existing Continuing Connected Transactions; (3) Proposed Change of Company Name; and (4) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

萬 科 置 業（ 海 外 ）有 限 公 司

VANKE PROPERTY (OVERSEAS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01036)

    1. MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION;
    2. AMENDMENT OF ANNUAL CAPS & TERMS OF EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS;
    3. PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; AND
  2. NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 8 to 31 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 32 to 33 of this circular. A letter from Success New Spring Capital Limited, the independent financial adviser, containing its advice to Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 34 to 68 of this circular.

A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 to this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend and/or vote at the extraordinary general meeting in person, you are requested to complete the enclosed proxy form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof in person should you so wish.

30 September 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32

Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34

Appendix I

- Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

- Accountants' Report of the Target Former Group . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Appendix III

- Accountants' Report of Realty Asset . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

Appendix IV

- Management discussion and analysis of the Target Group . . . .

IV-1

Appendix V

- Unaudited pro forma financial information of

the Enlarged Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

V-1

Appendix VI

- Valuation Report on the Property . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VI-1

Appendix VII - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VII-1

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Acquisition''

the acquisition of the Sale Shares and the Sale Loan

pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and

Purchase Agreement

''Announcement''

the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 in

relation to (i) the Acquisition contemplated under the Sale

and Purchase Agreement; and (ii) the Supplemental

Management Services Framework Agreement and the

transactions contemplated thereunder and the Revised

Annual Caps

''associates''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Business Day(s)''

means a day (excluding a Saturday or Sunday and any day

on which a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above

or a ''black'' rainstorm warning signal is hoisted or remains

hoisted in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. to

5:00 p.m.) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are open

for general banking business

''Change of Company Name''

the proposed change of the English name of the Company

from ''Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited'' to ''Vanke

Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited'' and its

dual foreign name in Chinese from ''萬科置業(海外)有限公

'' to ''萬科海外投資控股有限公司''

''China Vanke''

China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (萬科企業股份有限公司), a joint

stock company established in the PRC with limited liability,

the issued H Shares of which are listed on the Stock

Exchange (stock code: 2202) and the issued A Shares of

which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock

code: 000002)

''China Vanke Group''

China Vanke and its subsidiaries from time to time,

excluding the Enlarged Group

''Company''

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (萬科置業(海外)有限公

), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the

main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01036)

''Completion''

completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the Sale

and Purchase Agreement

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Completion Date''

the business day to perform Completion which shall be

within 30 Business Days immediately following the

satisfaction (or waiver) of all the conditions precedent

pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement (or any other

date as agreed between the parties in writing)

''connected person''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Consideration''

HK$594.8 million (subject to adjustment), being the

consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor for

the Sale Shares and the Sale Loan pursuant to the terms and

conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''EGM''

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company proposed

to be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider

and, if thought fit, approve, among others, (i) the

Acquisition contemplated under the Sale and Purchase

Agreement; (ii) the Supplemental Management Services

Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated

thereunder and the Revised Annual Caps; and (iii) the

Change of Company Name

''Enlarged Group''

the Group as enlarged by the Target Group upon

Completion

''GBP'' or ''£''

British pound sterling, the lawful currency of the United

Kingdom

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK Management Services''

the services to be provided by VPO HK to VPHK

(including other subsidiaries of China Vanke which may

become interested in any property development and/or

investment projects in Hong Kong) pursuant to the

Supplemental Management Services Framework Agreement

''HK Management Team''

the current employees of VPHK who are responsible for

overseeing and managing the business of property

development, investment and management in Hong Kong,

and whom will be employed by VPO HK by the time of

Completion for provision of the HK Management Services

to VPHK pursuant to the Supplemental Management

Services Framework Agreement

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

''Hong Kong''

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Independent Board

the independent board committee of the Board, comprising

Committee''

Mr. Chan Wai Hei, William, Ms. Law Chi Yin, Cynthia,

Mr. Zhang Anzhi, being all the independent non-executive

Directors of the Company, established for the purpose of,

among other things, advising the Independent Shareholders

in respect of the Acquisition contemplated under the Sale

and Purchase Agreement and the Supplemental Management

Services Framework Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder and the Revised Annual Caps

''Independent Financial

Success New Spring Capital Limited (實德新源資本有限公

Adviser'' or ''Success New

), a licensed corporation to carry out Type 6 (advising on

Spring Capital''

corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO, being

the appointed independent financial adviser to advise the

Independent Board Committee and the Independent

Shareholders in relation to (i) the Acquisition contemplated

under the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and (ii) the

Supplemental Management Services Framework Agreement

and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the

Revised Annual Caps

''Independent Shareholders''

the shareholders of the Company other than China Vanke

and its associates

''Independent Third Party(ies)'' a party who is not a connected person of the Company and

is independent of the Company and its connected persons

''Knight Frank''

Knight Frank Petty Limited, a firm of qualified valuers

engaged by the Company, and an Independent Third Party

''Latest Practicable Date''

26 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for the

purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this

circular prior to its publication

''Listing Rules''

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Hong

Kong Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Long Stop Date''

31 December 2019 or such other date as the parties may

agree in writing

''Management Services''

the Overseas Management Services and the HK

Management Services

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08pVOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : Updates on the Progress of the Qianhai Project - entering into of the Land Consolidation and Preparation Agreement
PU
08:08pWATER OASIS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019
PU
08:08pBPH ENERGY LIMITED (ASX : BPH) Investee Cortical Announces Korean Regulatory Milestone
AQ
08:03pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Annual Report 2019
PU
07:58p3P LEARNING : How to Motivate Students Without Feeling Like the Bad Guy
PU
07:58pVANKE PROPERTY OVERSEAS : Form of Proxy for Use At The Extraordinary General Meeting (And At Any Adjournment Thereof) To Be Held on Thursday, 31 October 2019
PU
07:58pDEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
07:58pDEVEX RESOURCES : Placement
PU
07:48pVANKE PROPERTY OVERSEAS : (1) Major and Connected Transaction; (2) Amendment of Annual Caps & Terms of Existing Continuing Connected Transactions; (3) Proposed Change of Company Name; and (4) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
07:48pCHINA CHILD CARE : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-registered Holders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Full Year Statutory Accounts
2BPH ENERGY LTD : BPH ENERGY LIMITED (ASX:BPH) Investee Cortical Announces Korean Regulatory Milestone
3CHINA CHILD CARE : 2019 INTERIM REPORT
4HNA INFRASTRUCTURE : PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER THE SPECIFIC MANDATE
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Terms of Reference of Group Audit Committee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group