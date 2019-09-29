Vanke Property Overseas : Form of Proxy for Use At The Extraordinary General Meeting (And At Any Adjournment Thereof) To Be Held on Thursday, 31 October 2019

萬 科 置 業（ 海 外 ）有 限 公 司
Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01036)
Website: www.vankeoverseas.com
Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting
(and at any adjournment thereof) to be held on Thursday, 31 October 2019 (the ''EGM'')
I/We(Note 1)
of
|
being the registered holder(s) of
|
|
shares (Note 2) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of Vanke Property
(Overseas) Limited (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING, or (Note 3)
of
as my/our proxy to act and vote for me/us at the EGM (and any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the said meeting (the ''EGM Notice'') and as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS^
|
FOR(Note 4)
|
AGAINST(Note 4)
|
1.
|
To approve and confirm the Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 29 August 2019
|
|
-
To approve and confirm the Supplemental Management Services Framework Agreement dated 29 August 2019
-
To authorise the executive directors of the Company to sign and execute all other documents and supplemental agreements and deeds and to do all such things in connection with the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Supplemental Management Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder
SPECIAL RESOLUTION^
4. To approve the change of the English name of the Company from ''Vanke Property
|
Dated this
|
|
day of
|
|
2019
|
Signed(Note 5)
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out ''THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or'' here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
-
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting in addition to those referred to in the EGM Notice.
-
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.
-
Every member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
-
In the case of joint holders of a share if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the more senior member who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, for registration not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting and any adjourned meeting.
-
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
