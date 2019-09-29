Vanke Property Overseas : Notification Letter And Change Request Form To Shareholder - Notice of Publication of Circular for Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 October 2019 And Form of Proxy

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)
( Stock Code: 01036 ) ( 股份代號: 01036 )
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
Dear Shareholder,
30 September 2019
Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Circular for Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 October 2019 and Form of Proxy (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on, and may be accessed under the "Fina ncial Information & Announcements" section of the Company's website at www.vankeoverseas.comand are also available on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive Corporate Communications# in printed form, the printed form (or forms) of the Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed.
If you would like (i) to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic fo rm on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you recei ve Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter a nd sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hon g Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to vankeoverseas.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.vankeoverseas.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communic ation in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon reques t send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.
You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above addres s or by email to vankeoverseas.ecom@computershare.com.hk) elect (i) to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change t he language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
By order of the Board
Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited Que Dongwu Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
各 位 股 東 ：
萬 科 置 業 （ 海 外 ） 有 限 公 司 （ 「 公 司 」 ）
於 二 零 一 九 年 十 月 三 十 一 日 舉 行 之 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 函 及 委 任 表 格 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知
本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( w w w . v a n k e o v e r s e a s . c o m) 之 " 財 務 資 料 及 公 告 " 網 頁 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( w w w . h k e x n e w s . h k) ， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 隨 本 函 附 上 。
如 閣 下 欲 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 公 司 之 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 v a n k e o v e r s e a s . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。 變 更 申 請 表 可 於 公 司 網 站 ( w w w . v a n k e o v e r s e a s . c o m) 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( w w w . h k e x n e w s . h k) 內 下 載 。
如 閣 下 已 選 擇 ( 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ) 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 惟 因 任 何 事 故 查 閱 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。
閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 以 書 面 方 式 寄 送 至 上 述 地 址 或 電 郵 至 v a n k e o v e r s e a s . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k向 公 司 作 合 理 通 知 ， 選 擇 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 。
閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午
9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。
承 董 事 會 命
萬 科 置 業 （ 海 外 ） 有 限 公 司 闕 東 武
執 行 董 事 兼 首 席 執 行 官
二 零 一 九 年 九 月 三 十 日
公司通訊乃公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期報告及其摘要報告(及其中包含的所有報告及財務報表)、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表 格。
CCS6785WPHH
Name(s) and address of Shareholder(s): 股東之姓名及地址:
Change Request Form 變更申請表
To: Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company")
致:
萬科置業（海外）有限公司（「公司」）
(Stock Code: 01036)
（股份代號：01036）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, t he Chinese language or in both languages or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Commun ication in electronic form on the Company's website.
本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊(定義見本表格背面)之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已選擇）收取於公司網站登載的本次公司通訊電子本。
Part A #
I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporation Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below: #
甲 部#
|
本人／我們現欲以下列方式收取本公司本次公司通訊之語言印刷本：#
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication 本人／我們現欲收取本次公司通訊之英文本。
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication 本人／我們現欲收取本次公司通訊之中文本。
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication 本人／我們現欲收取本次公司通訊之英文和中文本。
in the English language only.
in the Chinese language only.
both in the English language and in the Chinese language.
Part B#
I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future Corporate Communications# from the Company in the manner indicated below:
乙 部
本人／我們現欲變更以下列方式收取公司將來的公司通訊 ：
|
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
in electronic form on the Company's website; OR 收取於公司網站登載的電子本；或
in printed form in the English language ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或
in printed form in the Chinese language ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或
in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language. 同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
_________________________________________
_________________________________________
____________________________________________
Signature(s)
|
Contact Phone Number
|
Date
簽署
聯絡電話號碼
日期
Notes 附註:
-
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner of this Request Form if you download this form from the web.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本申請表格，請於本表格左上方用英文正楷註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
3. Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly c ompleted will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
-
Please note that English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which have been sent to shareholders in the past 12 months are av ailable from the Company on request. English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications are also available on the Company's website (www.vankeoverseas.com) for five years from the date of first publication.
公司備有於過去 12個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊的中、英文版印刷本，可供索取。所有公司通訊中、英文版亦由首次登載日期起計 5年內載於公司網站(www.vankeoverseas.com) 上。
# Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the C ompany to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary ann ual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circu lars and forms of proxy.
公司通訊乃公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期報告及其摘要報告(及其中包含的所有報告及財務報表)、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
|
閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
|
香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
|
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
|
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
|
|
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
|
|
to return this Change Request Form to us.
|
|
香港 Hong Kong
|
|
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
|
|
v.2 March 2016