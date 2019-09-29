Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vanke Property Overseas : Notification Letter And Request Form to Non-registered Holder - Notice of Publication of Circular for Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)

( Stock Code: 01036 ) ( 股份代號: 01036 )

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular for Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 October 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on, and may be accessed under the "Fina ncial Information & Announcements" section of the Company's website at www.vankeoverseas.comand are also available on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the rev erse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share regis trar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Req uest Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to vankeoverseas.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.vankeoverseas.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited

Que Dongwu

Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications#). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  • Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 )

萬 科 置 業 （ 海 外 ） 有 限 公 司 （ 「 公 司 」 ）

  • 於 二 零 一 九 年 十 月 三 十 一 日 舉 行 之 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 函 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( w w w . v a n k e o v e r s e a s . c o m) 之 " 財 務 資 料 及 公 告 " 網 頁 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( w w w . h k e x n e ws . h k) ， 歡 迎 查 閱 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並在申請表格上簽名，然後把申請表格寄回或親手交回香港中央 證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 vankeoverseas.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於公司網站(www.vankeoverseas.com) 或香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

萬 科 置 業 （ 海 外 ） 有 限 公 司 闕 東 武 執 行 董 事 兼 首 席 執 行 官

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 三 十 日

附註: 本函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊# )發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函及所附申請表格。

  • 公司通訊乃公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期報告及其摘要報告 (及其中包含的所有報告及財務報表) 、會議通告、上市 文件、通函及代表委任表格。

CCS6786 WPHH_NRH

Name(s) and address of Non-registered holder(s): 非登記持有人之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company")

:

萬科置業（海外）有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 01036)

（股份代號：01036

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications# of the Company in the manner indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司通訊#之印刷本：

(Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • in electronic form on the Company's website; OR
    收取於公司網站登載的電子本；或
  • in printed form in the English language ONLY; OR
    僅收取英文印刷本；或
  • in printed form in the Chinese language ONLY; OR
    僅收取中文印刷本；或
  • in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language.
    同時收取英文及中文印刷本。

_________________________________________

_________________________________________

_____________________________________________

Signature(s)

Contact Phone Number

Date

簽署

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註:

1. This letter is addressed to the non-registered shareholders whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive Corporate Communications of the Company.

本函件乃向非登記股東發出，該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，而他們已經透過香港中央結算有限公司不時通知本公司，希望收取本公司公司通訊。

2. Any form with more than one box marked " X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

3. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Comput ershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之公司通訊，直至 閣下經香港中央證券登記有限公司通知本公司另作安排或除非 閣下任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。

4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any spec ial instructions written on this Request Form.

為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上額外手寫的指示，本公司將不予處理。

  • Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
    公司通訊乃公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期報告及其摘要報告 (及其中包含的所有報告及財務報表)、會議 通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

to return this Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港 Hong Kong

v.2 March 2016

30092019 2 0

Disclaimer

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 00:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit set to open up 1.5% in Hong Kong debut
RE
09:31pGRIDSUM : Announces Management Changes
PR
09:30pGravitas Announces Definitive Agreement Regarding the Sale of its Interest in New India Investment Corp.
NE
09:18pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Bardoc Gold Resource Hits 3Moz
PU
09:18pDOWNER EDI : Retirement of Director
PU
09:13pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 10/1/2019 - Ascendia bonds issue will start trading on BVB s ATA on October 2nd
PU
09:12pRecord U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
RE
09:11pFOREVER 21, INC. : To Implement Global Restructuring to Focus on Profitable Footprint
BU
09:08pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Delivers Third Of Three New Airbus A350 Aircraft To Qatar Airways
PU
09:01pPOWER INTEGRATIONS : Delivers One-Millionth GaN-Based InnoSwitch3 IC
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD : FAR EAST ORCHARD : Analyst Briefing
2ATOS : ATOS : McAfee MPOWER 2019
3GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : GRIDSUM : Announces Management Changes
4SIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG LTD : SIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG : Discloseable Transaction - Incorporation of a Joint Ventur..
5SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Updates on the Progress of the Qianhai Project ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group