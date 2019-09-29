Vanke Property Overseas : Notification Letter And Request Form to Non-registered Holder - Notice of Publication of Circular for Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 October 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)

( Stock Code: 01036 ) ( 股份代號: 01036 )

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular for Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 October 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on, and may be accessed under the "Fina ncial Information & Announcements" section of the Company's website at www.vankeoverseas.comand are also available on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the rev erse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share regis trar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Req uest Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to vankeoverseas.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.vankeoverseas.comor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited

Que Dongwu

Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications#). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 附 註 ) ：

萬 科 置 業 （ 海 外 ） 有 限 公 司 （ 「 公 司 」 ）

於 二 零 一 九 年 十 月 三 十 一 日 舉 行 之 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 函 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( w w w . v a n k e o v e r s e a s . c o m) 之 " 財 務 資 料 及 公 告 " 網 頁 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( w w w . h k e x n e ws . h k) ， 歡 迎 查 閱 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並在申請表格上簽名，然後把申請表格寄回或親手交回香港中央 證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 vankeoverseas.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於公司網站(www.vankeoverseas.com) 或香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

萬 科 置 業 （ 海 外 ） 有 限 公 司 闕 東 武 執 行 董 事 兼 首 席 執 行 官

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 三 十 日

附註: 本函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊# )發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函及所附申請表格。