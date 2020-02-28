Log in
Vanke Property Overseas : Notification of Board Meeting

02/28/2020 | 07:10am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

萬 科 海 投 資 股 有 限 公 司

VANKE OVERSEAS INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01036)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited (the ''Company'') will be held in Hong Kong on Friday, 13 March 2020 for the purpose of, amongst other matters, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and its publication and recommending a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

VANKE OVERSEAS INVESTMENT HOLDING

COMPANY LIMITED

Que Dongwu

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zhang Xu (Chairman), Ms. Que Dongwu (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Kai-Yan, Ms. Lin Lily

Non-Executive Director:

Mr. Chan Chi Yu

Independent Non-Executive Directors (in alphabetical order):

Mr. Chan Wai Hei, William, Ms. Law Chi Yin, Cynthia, Mr. Zhang Anzhi

