Vanke Property Overseas : Notification of Board Meeting

萬 科 海 外 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

VANKE OVERSEAS INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01036)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited (the ''Company'') will be held in Hong Kong on Friday, 13 March 2020 for the purpose of, amongst other matters, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and its publication and recommending a final dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

