Vanliner Insurance Company Customers Receive Excellence in Loss Prevention Awards

10/28/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Vanliner Insurance Company (“Vanliner”) congratulates six of its North American Movers Association customers in the moving and storage industry on their recent Excellence in Loss Prevention Awards. Presented by Vanliner, the awards recognize companies that achieved best-in-class safety performance. Congratulations to the following winners:

Group 1 Winners (1-45 power units)
1st Place – Andy’s Storage & Van Lines
2nd Place – Advantage Moving & Storage
3rd Place – First Class Moving Systems

Group 2 Winners (46+ power units)
1st Place – Allserve, LLC (Allen & Coles)
2nd Place – Beltmann Group, Inc.
3rd Place – Cord Moving & Storage

"Vanliner’s Loss Control Department recognizes these winning customers who put safety first in their company’s agenda. They are now reaping the rewards of their efforts,” states Martin Lesko, Director of Loss Control for Vanliner.

About Vanliner

Vanliner Insurance Company is a premier provider of insurance products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of the moving and storage industry. Located in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton, Missouri, Vanliner is licensed in all 50 states and rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best Company (rating affirmed September 11, 2019). For more information about our products and services visit www.Vanliner.com.

Vanliner is a subsidiary of National Interstate Insurance Company, a specialty property and casualty insurer focused on the transportation industry with an emphasis on alternative risk transfer insurance programs. National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AFG.

One Premier Drive Fenton, Missouri 63026


