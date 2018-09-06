Vantage Data Centers : Completes Construction of Santa Clara Campus Expansion

Vantage Data Centers, a leader in the wholesale data center space, has
completed construction of its V5 data center at Vantage’s Santa Clara
campus. The new addition adds 15 megawatts of critical IT load, bringing
the campus total to 75 megawatts.
“Silicon Valley continues to be a vital and strategic market for our
customers,” said Vantage President and Chief Executive Officer Sureel
Choksi. “With the completion of this addition to Vantage’s existing
Santa Clara Campus, and construction of our second campus in Santa Clara
well underway, Vantage will remain the best choice for supporting the
growth of our customers through the future.”
The new expansion contains several features designed to enhance
sustainability while maintaining a low total cost of ownership. The new
cooling system uses a combination of outside air and a chilled water
loop. The water loop uses only two percent of the water needed by
traditional systems, thanks to extensive use of recycled water and
modular chiller and dry-cooler technology designed to minimize water
usage while maintaining efficient PUEs. The water loop also utilizes
non-potable grey water, further reducing impact on local water resources.
“We’re particularly proud of the gains in performance and cooling we’ve
made with this new expansion,” said Lee Kestler, Chief Commercial
Officer of Vantage. “Vantage’s continued dedication to providing
sustainable value, optimized for the wholesale environment, is one of
the reasons we’ve had such success in Silicon Valley. As we continue to
expand and move into new markets, we will remain committed to our
standards of value, efficiency, and sustainability.”
Vantage has also undergone construction of a new 42-acre, 108MW campus
in Ashburn, Virginia. The first 24MW building, which will provide 6MW of
initial capacity on this completely new campus, is scheduled to be
completed in early 2019.
About Vantage Data Centers
Vantage is a leader in highly scalable, flexible and efficient data
center solutions offering unique value through its commitment to
exceptional customer service. Operating campuses in Silicon Valley,
California, and Quincy, Washington, Vantage offers industry leading data
center design solutions engineered to meet the unique requirements of
enterprises, technology companies and service providers. Vantage’s first
Silicon Valley campus includes five data centers totaling 75 MW of
critical IT load. Vantage has also begun development on both its second
69MW campus in Santa Clara, as well as its first 108MW campus in
Ashburn, VA. Vantage also operates a 6MW data center in Quincy,
WA with capacity to add four additional data centers to the campus.
For more information, visit www.vantagedatacenters.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005747/en/