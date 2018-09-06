Vantage Data Centers : Completes Construction of Santa Clara Campus Expansion

The Leader in Wholesale Data Center Solution Greatly Expands Its Silicon Valley Capacity

Vantage Data Centers, a leader in the wholesale data center space, has completed construction of its V5 data center at Vantage’s Santa Clara campus. The new addition adds 15 megawatts of critical IT load, bringing the campus total to 75 megawatts.

“Silicon Valley continues to be a vital and strategic market for our customers,” said Vantage President and Chief Executive Officer Sureel Choksi. “With the completion of this addition to Vantage’s existing Santa Clara Campus, and construction of our second campus in Santa Clara well underway, Vantage will remain the best choice for supporting the growth of our customers through the future.”

The new expansion contains several features designed to enhance sustainability while maintaining a low total cost of ownership. The new cooling system uses a combination of outside air and a chilled water loop. The water loop uses only two percent of the water needed by traditional systems, thanks to extensive use of recycled water and modular chiller and dry-cooler technology designed to minimize water usage while maintaining efficient PUEs. The water loop also utilizes non-potable grey water, further reducing impact on local water resources.

“We’re particularly proud of the gains in performance and cooling we’ve made with this new expansion,” said Lee Kestler, Chief Commercial Officer of Vantage. “Vantage’s continued dedication to providing sustainable value, optimized for the wholesale environment, is one of the reasons we’ve had such success in Silicon Valley. As we continue to expand and move into new markets, we will remain committed to our standards of value, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Vantage has also undergone construction of a new 42-acre, 108MW campus in Ashburn, Virginia. The first 24MW building, which will provide 6MW of initial capacity on this completely new campus, is scheduled to be completed in early 2019.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage is a leader in highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center solutions offering unique value through its commitment to exceptional customer service. Operating campuses in Silicon Valley, California, and Quincy, Washington, Vantage offers industry leading data center design solutions engineered to meet the unique requirements of enterprises, technology companies and service providers. Vantage’s first Silicon Valley campus includes five data centers totaling 75 MW of critical IT load. Vantage has also begun development on both its second 69MW campus in Santa Clara, as well as its first 108MW campus in Ashburn, VA. Vantage also operates a 6MW data center in Quincy, WA with capacity to add four additional data centers to the campus.

For more information, visit www.vantagedatacenters.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005747/en/