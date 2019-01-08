Vantage Data Centers : Expands to Phoenix Market with 50-acre Land Purchase; Plans to Build 160MW Campus

Extends Vantage’s footprint into high-growth Phoenix market where it plans to build the company’s largest campus to date

Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of data centers in support of business and mission-critical applications, today announced that it has acquired 50 acres of land in the Greater Phoenix area to build a mega-scale data center campus.

Phoenix represents the company’s sixth data center market, up from two markets 12 months ago, following its expansion into Northern Virginia and recently announced expansion into Montreal and Quebec City through the pending 4Degrees Colocation acquisition. The Phoenix campus will total 160MW of critical load and more than 1 million square feet once fully developed. It will be the largest of Vantage’s seven current and planned campuses when complete.

The site, located just outside of Phoenix in the city of Goodyear, will be home to three data centers. This expansion will offer Vantage’s current and future customers premium wholesale data center space in a high-growth Tier I market, driven by demand from hyperscale and cloud providers, as well as technology, e-commerce and enterprise companies.

“We continue to strategically expand Vantage’s footprint based on customer and market demands,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage Data Centers. “This newest development in the southwest is an ideal location for our customers due to its tax incentives, low power costs and rich connectivity. Our strong sales pipeline is a testament that customers are attracted to our high-quality data centers with a focus on sustainable development and operational excellence.”

Design and entitlements are underway with construction expected to begin in early 2019. The first building will total 32MW of critical load and is anticipated to be online in early 2020.

“We are excited Vantage chose Goodyear for its largest data center campus to date,” said Goodyear’s Mayor, Georgia Lord. “This innovative company leads the way in energy-efficient data centers, and they are changing the landscape of the West Valley to a forward-thinking focus. We welcome them to our growing cluster of technology-based businesses and foresee a great partnership emerging.”

Vantage Data Centers is a leading North American wholesale data center provider in six strategic markets: Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia; Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Vantage has nine operational facilities totaling 92MW of capacity and five additional facilities currently under development totaling 103MW. The company provides highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center solutions to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers, offering unique value through its commitment to exceptional customer service and sustainability.

