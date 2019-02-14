Vantage Data Centers : Raises Additional $675 Million in Debt and Equity Financing

Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of wholesale data centers in
support of business and mission-critical applications, today announced
that it has raised more than $180 million in equity capital from
existing investors and approximately $495 million in debt financing.
Both funding sources will help finance various growth initiatives,
including the 4Degrees Colocation acquisition that closed in January and
the build-out of the first data center on the company’s second campus in
Santa Clara.
“The capital we raised over the last 90 days will help fund the
explosive growth we’re experiencing and anticipate seeing throughout
2019 and beyond,” said Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Vantage Data Centers. “We
have been executing on our growth and development and are well prepared
to continue our current trajectory. This capital accelerates the funding
of our long-term strategic plan.”
Vantage has moved aggressively to increase its footprint to become a
leading North American wholesale data center provider. The acquisition
of 4Degrees Colocation expanded Vantage’s footprint into Montreal and
Quebec City, Canada, while the purchase of 50 acres of land in metro
Phoenix will be home to a 160MW data center campus.
About Vantage Data Centers
Vantage Data Centers is a leading North American wholesale data center
provider in six strategic markets: Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia;
Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Vantage
has nine operational facilities totaling 92MW of capacity and five
additional facilities currently under development totaling 103MW. The
company provides highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center
solutions to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers, offering unique
value through its commitment to exceptional customer service and
sustainability.
For more information, visit www.vantagedatacenters.com.
