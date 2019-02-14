Vantage Data Centers : Raises Additional $675 Million in Debt and Equity Financing

Company positioned for continued growth in 2019 and beyond

Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of wholesale data centers in support of business and mission-critical applications, today announced that it has raised more than $180 million in equity capital from existing investors and approximately $495 million in debt financing. Both funding sources will help finance various growth initiatives, including the 4Degrees Colocation acquisition that closed in January and the build-out of the first data center on the company’s second campus in Santa Clara.

“The capital we raised over the last 90 days will help fund the explosive growth we’re experiencing and anticipate seeing throughout 2019 and beyond,” said Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Vantage Data Centers. “We have been executing on our growth and development and are well prepared to continue our current trajectory. This capital accelerates the funding of our long-term strategic plan.”

Vantage has moved aggressively to increase its footprint to become a leading North American wholesale data center provider. The acquisition of 4Degrees Colocation expanded Vantage’s footprint into Montreal and Quebec City, Canada, while the purchase of 50 acres of land in metro Phoenix will be home to a 160MW data center campus.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a leading North American wholesale data center provider in six strategic markets: Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia; Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Vantage has nine operational facilities totaling 92MW of capacity and five additional facilities currently under development totaling 103MW. The company provides highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center solutions to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers, offering unique value through its commitment to exceptional customer service and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.vantagedatacenters.com.

