Vantage Data Centers : Secures US$692 Million in Additional Capital to Accelerate North American Expansion

Company is well positioned to fund growth to meet market demand

Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of wholesale data centers in support of business and mission-critical applications, announced today that in August the company raised $548 million in new securitized notes, inclusive of expanded Variable Funding Note undrawn capacity. The notes are rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s. The notes in this issuance, Series 2019-1, generally rank pari-passu with Vantage’s Series 2018-1 and 2018-2 notes issued in 2018. In addition, the company raised $144 million in project-based construction debt financing from a consortium of banks.

The proceeds of these funding sources will be used to refinance existing floating rate credit facilities, significantly reducing interest expense, and to fuel the development of data centers across North America.

Vantage has access to multiple funding sources at attractive rates and terms, in addition to access to the securitization market. When combined with the 2018 securitization issuances, the company has raised more than $1.8 billion of securitized debt leveraging a portfolio of high-quality, geographically diverse stabilized data center assets. These capital raises bring to Vantage more than $385 million of additional liquidity to fund further data center expansions.

“Vantage continues to pioneer not only best-in-class data center infrastructure but also industry-leading capital formation and deployment strategies that together enable the company to meet the demands of our hyperscale customers,” said Sharif Metwalli, Vantage’s CFO.

The notes have not been, and will not be registered, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold absent such registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder. This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a leading North American wholesale data center provider in six strategic markets: Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia; Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Vantage has 11 operational facilities totaling 106MW of capacity and five facilities currently under development totaling 89MW. The company provides highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center solutions to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers, offering unique value through its commitment to exceptional customer service and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.vantage-dc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005421/en/