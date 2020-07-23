Log in
Vantage Drilling International Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 6, 2020 to discuss operating results for the second quarter of 2020. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on August 6, 2020. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 800-239-9838 and international callers may dial +1 323-794-2551 using passcode 1020837. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 1020837.

About the Company
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

Contact Info:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
c/o Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 800
Houston, Texas 77056
Tel: +1 281 404 4700

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/08d35d9b-7941-49b8-8fb1-3271d7ba9622

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
