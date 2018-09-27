Log in
VantagePoint Trading Software Company Makes Florida Trend's Top 100 Best Companies List

0
09/27/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

The Company Behind VantagePoint Artificial Intelligence Software, Market Technologies, Was Recently Named One of Florida's Best Companies to Work For

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / Market Technologies, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail investor with VantagePoint software, was named one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512948/Florida-Trends-2018-VantagePoint.jpg

Market Technologies is the company that created VantagePoint software and this year, it was included on the annual Best Companies list. The list is featured in Florida Trend Magazine each year, featuring the top one-hundred highest ranking companies in Florida.

To be considered for the list, the companies had to undergo an evaluation of their entire workplace including policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined score determined the top companies and the final ranking. Some direct quotes from employees of the company include, ''Great company, great management and doing great things'', ''Feels like being part of a family'' and ''Best job I have ever had.''

''The best companies obviously provide strong pay and benefits to their employees, but they also offer fun diversions,'' says Florida Trend Publisher Andy Corty, ''And these top companies encourage employees to participate in the organization's overall success with training and open communications.''

Florida Trend business magazine is read by influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials. Its award-winning reporting covers business news, executives, key industry sectors, regional news and lifestyle.

Market Technologies and VantagePoint software have won several other workplaces awards such as Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces, Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Places to Work and Company of the Year by the Technology Headlines Magazine.

More info can be found at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/

For a free demo of the software, call 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Aquilino
Communications Specialist
813-973-0496
JenA@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: VantagePoint Software


© Accesswire 2018
