Vantagepoint AI Named 2019 Most Trusted Online Trading Software Solution

04/05/2019 | 06:01am EDT

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business Insight Awards recognize business leadership, innovation in finance and investment and sector success across seven continents. Vantagepoint AI has been recognized for its artificial intelligence trading software used by over 29,000 traders around the world.

Throughout the year, Global Business Insight monitors digital channels across the globe to identify key companies and individuals that meet their criteria for recognition.  All identified nominees are then judged by a research team using a unique model Global Business Insight has created.

This year, Vantagepoint was identified through their global monitoring process and subsequently judged to be 2019’s Most Trusted Online Trading Solution.  Visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com to find out more about how artificial intelligence is changing the lives of traders worldwide.

“This comes as a welcome surprise,” says Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn, “but it is confirmation for us that we are empowering traders around the globe!  We have traders in 120 countries who now have the power of artificial intelligence at their fingertips.  The fact that Global Business Insight has recognized us as a TRUSTED software solution speaks to our accuracy rate of up to 86% of predicting trend changes one to three days before they change – that means a lot to us!”

Mendelsohn also said, “Even though my father, Louis Mendelsohn, started this company 40 years ago, we continue to innovate – adding new products like cryptocurrencies and cannabis stocks for instance as the marketplace evolves.  It all helps to level the playing field for self-directed traders and investors which is why our company was founded.”

You can find out more about why Vantagepoint AI is Global Business Insight’s 2019 Most Trusted Online Trading Software Solution and see the software in action with a free lesson at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint’s patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.  The company is also recognized as one of the Top 10 Places to Work in Tampa Bay and employs a family of over 60 team members. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
