Vantagepoint Celebrates 40 Year Anniversary

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI celebrates 40 years of helping retail traders use the power of artificial intelligence to improve trading decisions. The company developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders.

40 years ago the Atari 400 & 800 were the most popular personal computing systems when computers didn't even have floppy drives or hard drives. Cellphones were in a small suitcase. Now the stock market is in the palm of your hand and trading is on your smartphone!

After having introduced the very first trading software in the world to perform historical backtesting, Mr. Mendelsohn and his company again broke ground in the late 1980s by being the first trading software developer to utilize artificial intelligence to forecast financial markets and also analyze and quantify market relationships that exist between markets.

"When my father, Lou Mendelsohn, started our company in 1979, its purpose was to develop and license the trading software that he developed for himself to other commodity traders. This would be a way of funding ongoing research and development efforts to benefit himself and his family as well as other traders and their families."

Louis Mendelsohn has been a pioneer in the world of artificial intelligence and how it could be linked to the financial markets. While Lou has been named a Legend of Wall Street by NASDAQ, the honor he cares most deeply about is the legacy of helping "the little guys" to achieve financial independence and live their dreams. With son Lane at the helm today, and Lou actively involved in day to day operations, Vantagepoint Software has evolved to help traders use artificial intelligence to better their trading results. While many people think that an artificial intelligence tool that can predict the market sounds too good to be true, Vantagepoint Software users enjoy a window into the market's future usually 1, 2, and 3 days before trends begin to move. Learn more about AI here.

"To say we've come a long way, is the understatement of all understatements," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint Software. "We have changed the lives of more than 29,000 traders and investors around the world and we are fully committed to doing even more as we enter our 40th year of empowering traders daily."

See the science of artificial intelligence and how Vantagepoint Software can make a difference in the future of trading by getting a demo at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. The company is also recognized as one of the Top 10 Places to Work in Tampa Bay and employs a family of over 60 team members. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Rowe

Communications Specialist

8139730496

209795@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantagepoint-celebrates-40-year-anniversary-300799143.html

SOURCE Vantagepoint AI