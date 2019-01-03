Log in
Vantagepoint Funds Enhances Retirement Consultant Services

01/03/2019 | 08:17pm CET

Washington, D.C., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantagepoint Funds has expanded its digital presence to include detailed information about performance, holdings, fees, and other characteristics, which are now available at the click of a button. All of this information can be easily accessed at www.vantagepointfunds.org, providing a fast, efficient way for consultants and advisers to compare funds and conduct due diligence.

“We enhanced our consultant portal based on feedback from retirement plan consultants and institutional clients who asked for more in-depth information about their CITs,” said Craig Lombardi, Managing Vice President and Head of DCIO at ICMA-RC. “Our new interface goes well beyond regulatory requirements and industry practice to provide a level of detail that sets a new standard for our market.”

The enhanced digital portal provides consultants and advisors with a searchable Fund Summary page, which provides a quick overview of the Vantagepoint Funds. From there, users have the ability to drill down to specifics about the funds and view information on fees, performance, investment holdings, asset allocation, and portfolio characteristics. The site also contains quarterly fund commentaries with timely insights into fund performance and activity in the broader market.

"Our enhanced portal not only provides encyclopedic-level data on our funds, but empowers consultants with self-service capabilities to select and process the data they want, when they want it,” said Karla Gill, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment and Innovation Officer. “Providing timely, detailed, and targeted insight through the Vantagepoint Funds portal is just one more way that ICMA-RC is using its technological capabilities to partner and interact with consultants and plan sponsors in a more meaningful way.”

For more information on Vantagepoint Funds or to learn more about the enhanced features, visit www.vantagepointfunds.org.   


About Vantagepoint Funds

With assets under management totaling approximately $29 billion (as of September 30, 2018), Vantagepoint Funds are collective investment trust funds (CITs) established and maintained by VantageTrust Company, LLC (VTC), a wholly owned subsidiary of ICMA-RC, a New Hampshire non-depository trust company, and the sole trustee of these CITs. Eligible retirement plans may invest in the Vantagepoint Funds, which are funds of VantageTrust. ICMA-RC provides investment advisory and management services to VTC with respect to the Vantagepoint Funds. Certain Vantagepoint Funds invest in other funds managed and administered by ICMA-RC. ICMA-RC receives asset-based fees from such underlying funds in addition to the asset-based fees it receives from the Vantagepoint Funds.

Please see ICMA-RC’s Form ADV, available at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, for more information.

  

About ICMA-RC              

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

 

Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
2029628067
apritchet@icmarc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
