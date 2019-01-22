Log in
Värde Partners : Names New Partners, Additional Deputy CIO

0
01/22/2019 | 12:03pm EST

Värde Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Elena Lieskovska and Haseeb Malik to Partner, and the promotion of Brad Bauer to Deputy Chief Investment Officer.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the promotions of three individuals who have been instrumental in the success of our firm through their investing expertise, leadership and integrity,” said George Hicks, Co-Founder and CEO of Värde Partners. “Brad, Elena and Haseeb have all made significant contributions to Värde’s culture, global presence, and, most importantly, delivering returns to our investors.”

Based in London, Elena is Head of European Financial Services, responsible for Värde’s private equity investments in specialty finance companies and related businesses in Europe. She joined the firm in 2008 and over the past decade has helped establish the firm as a leader in the consumer finance space, building large credit platforms.

Haseeb is Head of Asia Corporate and Traded Credit. Based in Singapore since the office opened in 2008, he joined the firm in 2006 and helped build the firm’s presence in large corporate restructurings in the region. Most recently, he led the establishment of Värde’s local presence in India, a key market for the firm.

Based in Minneapolis since joining Värde in 2007, Brad will relocate to London in the coming months. In addition to his role as Deputy CIO, Brad is a Partner and Global Head of Private Debt, Transportation and Energy.

Brad joins Värde’s global CIO team, comprising Ilfryn Carstairs and Jeremy Hedberg, Partners and Co-CIOs, and Giuseppe Naglieri, Partner, Deputy CIO and Global Co-Head of Corporate and Traded Credit. With Brad’s move to London, Värde will have a CIO presence in each region, with Ilfryn in Singapore and Jeremy and Giuseppe in Minneapolis.

About Värde Partners:

Värde Partners is a $14 billion global alternative investment firm that employs a value-based approach to investing across a broad array of geographies, segments and asset types, including corporate and traded credit, real estate, mortgages, financial services, real assets and infrastructure. The firm sponsors and manages a family of private investment funds with a global investor base that includes foundations and endowments, pension plans, insurance companies and other institutional investors. Now in its third decade, Värde employs more than 300 people globally with regional headquarters in Minneapolis, London and Singapore.

# # #


© Business Wire 2019
