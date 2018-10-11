VariFlight : A-CDM System Garnered Wide Attention at ICAO Thirteenth Air Navigation Conference

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VariFlight, a leading aviation technology provider, has presented its airport collaborative decision-making (A-CDM) system at the ICAO 13th Air Navigation Conference held at the ICAO Headquarters, Montreal, Canada on October 9th. VariFlight's innovative A-CDM system, powered by the company's comprehensive aviation database and cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, has attracted much attention from attendees to the conference.

The ICAO Air Navigation Conference which takes place every six years is a formal meeting for the international aviation community to discuss issues and make proposals related to air navigation, safety, efficiency, and other key performance areas of particular interest to the global aviation and society. This year's conference, returning under the theme of "From Development to Implementation", focuses on implementation of operational improvements, such as technology, operational concepts, and roadmaps, from the conceptual phase until deployment. Over 1,000 aviation stakeholders and decision-makers from member states of ICAO will participate in detailed technical discussions and are expected to reach agreement on a set of high-level recommendations which will be submitted for approval in the upcoming 40th Session of the ICAO Assembly in 2019.

A-CDM is recognized by ICAO as a major block of Airport Operations which is a major performance improvement area of the aviation system block upgrades (ASBUs). VariFlight, as an ardent supporter of a safe and efficient aviation sector that is driven by technology innovation, showcased its latest A-CDM solution at the event. VariFlight A-CDM is based on exchange of information among parties involved in aviation processes, including airport operators, airlines, ground handlers, and ATC. By sharing the most up-to-date and high-quality information, every stakeholder will acquire a common situational awareness which enables them to optimize decision-making. Thanks to the latest technology development of IoT, AI, mobile communication, and cloud service, VariFlight A-CDM has realized a highly automated collection of key turnaround milestones that cover the entire flight process from ONR, arrival, to departure. Currently, there are over 85 airports benefiting from VariFlight A-CDM systems. For example, at Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) the on-time performance for PVG had increased 20% since VariFlight A-CDM was implemented in the airport in 2017. Kunming Changshui Airport (KMG), meanwhile, has achieved an 88% accuracy of Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) prediction (a deviation of 5 minutes) after adopting the A-CDM system provided by VariFlight, comparing to a previous record of less than 65%.

"VariFlight is one of the pioneering companies to promote the ASBU framework developed by ICAO. We are delighted to share our experience in practicing ICAO plans, especially those related to A-CDM, with the global aviation community. Those 85 airports that are running our A-CDM system are of varied conditions, some are as big as one of the world's busiest airports, while some are small and remote ones which were usually not taken as potential users of A-CDM. VariFlight has tailored solutions based on their varied demands and surprisingly, we've received lots of positive feedbacks," said Simon Li, Vice President of VariFlight during the conference. "We will not rest on our achievements but will continue the exploration and innovation within the framework proposed by ICAO. Our tasks ahead, apart from A-CDM, will also include the development of Remote Air Traffic Service (RATS) by adopting SWIM Air-Ground data communication and applying a comprehensive four-dimensional trajectory, and Alternative Surveillance (ASUR), which we are looking at an integrated space and ground based ADS-B solution."

About VariFlight

Founded in 2005, VariFlight - with a vision of "living on time" - is the leading brand providing aviation technology in the world. Inspired by the goal of addressing the problem of flight delays, VariFlight has spearheaded the realization of flight data transparency. In 2009, the company released the first version of the VariFlight app and achieved the milestone of 100% coverage on China's domestic flights. Since then, VariFlight has scaled across the globe, reaching 94% coverage of the world's commercial flights by May 2017. VariFlight's data is used by over 300 million travelers and thousands of class-leading businesses around the world. VariFlight has entered into the A-CDM market in 2016. By September 2018, VariFlight A-CDM system is installed in 85 airports globally. Visit us at: www.variflight.com

