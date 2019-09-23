Varia US Properties : EN – 23 September 2019, Full deployment of raised capital from bond issue – targeted dividend of CHF 2.60 per share for business year 2019 confirmed

Media release
Zug, 23 September 2019
Varia US Properties: Full deployment of raised capital from bond issue - targeted dividend of CHF 2.60 per share for business year 2019 confirmed
Varia US Properties AG announced today that it has fully deployed the proceeds of CHF 50 million from the bond issue in May 2019. Overall, the Company acquired three properties comprising 1,261 units. One acquired property is located in Memphis (Tennessee) and two in Kansas City (Missouri). All projects are located in strong demographic and employment markets offering promising return prospects to the Company's shareholders.
In addition these acquisitions benefitted from improved financing conditions in the US market. The first two assets were acquired with a 10 year, interest only, 3.50% interest rate loan and the third one benefitted from a 10 year, interest only, 3,19% interest rate loan, which is a very low rate for the US lending market.
The latest acquisition in Kansas City, Kings Quarters, also aligns perfectly with the Company's green initiative as the property previous ownership invested over USD 5 million in both interior and exterior renovations including energy conservation solutions. "Environmental sustainability plays a key factor in our overall acquisition and development strategy. We are as equally committed to delivering value to our investors as we are to being environmentally conscious about our approach to investing", said Patrick Richard, Delegate of the Board of Directors of Varia.
Varia confirms the targeted dividend of CHF 2.60 per share for the business year 2019 to be paid after the Annual General Meeting in April 2020. It includes the quarterly planned and approved distribution of CHF 0.50 per share in August and November 2019 as well as in February and May 2020.
|
Key dates
|
|
3rd Quarter 2019 Update
|
7 November 2019
|
Full-year results 2019
|
26 March 2020
|
Annual General Meeting
|
23 April 2020
|
Gubelstrasse 19 • 6300 Zug • Switzerland • T. CH +41 (0)22 552 40 30 • US +1 727 339 66 30
|
1
|
info@variausproperties.com • variausproperties.com
|
Contact information
Juerg Staehelin, IRF
Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com
About Varia US Properties AG
Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
Gubelstrasse 19 • 6300 Zug • Switzerland • T. CH +41 (0)22 552 40 30 • US +1 727 339 66 30
|
2
|
info@variausproperties.com • variausproperties.com
|
Disclaimer
Varia US Properties AG published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 05:21:05 UTC