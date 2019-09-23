Varia US Properties : EN – 23 September 2019, Full deployment of raised capital from bond issue – targeted dividend of CHF 2.60 per share for business year 2019 confirmed

Media release

Zug, 23 September 2019

Varia US Properties: Full deployment of raised capital from bond issue - targeted dividend of CHF 2.60 per share for business year 2019 confirmed

Varia US Properties AG announced today that it has fully deployed the proceeds of CHF 50 million from the bond issue in May 2019. Overall, the Company acquired three properties comprising 1,261 units. One acquired property is located in Memphis (Tennessee) and two in Kansas City (Missouri). All projects are located in strong demographic and employment markets offering promising return prospects to the Company's shareholders.

In addition these acquisitions benefitted from improved financing conditions in the US market. The first two assets were acquired with a 10 year, interest only, 3.50% interest rate loan and the third one benefitted from a 10 year, interest only, 3,19% interest rate loan, which is a very low rate for the US lending market.

The latest acquisition in Kansas City, Kings Quarters, also aligns perfectly with the Company's green initiative as the property previous ownership invested over USD 5 million in both interior and exterior renovations including energy conservation solutions. "Environmental sustainability plays a key factor in our overall acquisition and development strategy. We are as equally committed to delivering value to our investors as we are to being environmentally conscious about our approach to investing", said Patrick Richard, Delegate of the Board of Directors of Varia.

Varia confirms the targeted dividend of CHF 2.60 per share for the business year 2019 to be paid after the Annual General Meeting in April 2020. It includes the quarterly planned and approved distribution of CHF 0.50 per share in August and November 2019 as well as in February and May 2020.

Key dates 3rd Quarter 2019 Update 7 November 2019 Full-year results 2019 26 March 2020 Annual General Meeting 23 April 2020