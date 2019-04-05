Varia US Properties : EN – 5 April 2019, Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Varia US Properties AG

Media release

Zug, 5 April 2019

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Varia US Properties AG

On Tuesday, 30 April 2019, Varia US Properties will held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The full invitation is available on the website of the Company: http://variausproperties.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

The AGM is the right time to look back at what has been achieved during the financial year 2018 and to share our views on future developments.

Date and time: 30 April 2019, at 3.00pm (Doors opening at 2:30pm)

Location: Haus zum Rüden, Gotischer room, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich

Please confirm your participation to the event by Wednesday, 24 April 2019, by replying to info@variausproperties.com. Please note that the Company reserves its right to limit the number of non-shareholder participants due to the size of the venue.

Key dates

Half-year results 2019 29 August 2019

Contact information

Juerg Staehelin, IRF

Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com

About Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com