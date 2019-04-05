Varia US Properties : EN – 5 April 2019, Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Varia US Properties AG

Media release
Zug, 5 April 2019
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Varia US Properties AG
On Tuesday, 30 April 2019, Varia US Properties will held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The full invitation is available on the website of the Company: http://variausproperties.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.
The AGM is the right time to look back at what has been achieved during the financial year 2018 and to share our views on future developments.
Date and time: 30 April 2019, at 3.00pm (Doors opening at 2:30pm)
Location: Haus zum Rüden, Gotischer room, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich
Please confirm your participation to the event by Wednesday, 24 April 2019, by replying to info@variausproperties.com. Please note that the Company reserves its right to limit the number of non-shareholder participants due to the size of the venue.
Key dates
Half-year results 2019
29 August 2019
Contact information
Juerg Staehelin, IRF
Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com
About Varia US Properties AG
Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com
Gubelstrasse 19 • 6300 Zug • Switzerland • T. CH +41 (0) 22 552 40 30 • US +1 727 698 33 50
info@variausproperties.com • variausproperties.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
