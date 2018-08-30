Varia US Properties : Ongoing significant increase of effective and potential gross income based on sustainable portfolio development – positive outlook for 2018

Varia US Properties closed the first half-year of 2018 with favourable results. Varia focused on further promising investments and on the continued implementation of its growth and value- add strategy. Overall, the half-year results are within its expectations in a growing portfolio and reflect the benefits of the positive developments of the US real estate market and the efficiency of Varia's strategy.

Effective gross income of USD 38.9 million (previous year: USD 28.4 million; + 37.0%)

Gain from portfolio value adjustment of USD 7.4 million (previous year: USD 14.9 million; - 50.3%)

Total income of USD 46.4 million (previous year: USD 43.3 million; + 7.2%)

Operating profit without revaluation up to USD 16.4 million (previous year: USD 10.2 million)

Operating margin without revaluation up to 42% (previous year: 36%)

Potential gross income increased to USD 94.3 million (end of 2017: USD 83.9 million; + 12.4%)

Value of property portfolio tops USD 710.6 million as of 30 June 2018 (end of 2017: USD 618.0 million; + 15%), and consists of 50 properties

Total revenue of a constant portfolio between 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018 increased by 3.6%

Earnings per share of USD 1.38 (previous year: USD 1.83 including higher revaluation)

Distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share after the 2019 General Assembly confirmed

NAV per share at USD 35.82 (end of 2017: USD 34.38)

Additional equity raised in 2018 fully invested

Full completion of Non-Controlling Interest buy out

Full Media Release