Variantyx : Launches Its RareDx Program, Providing Clinical Whole Genome Testing to Enrolled Patients

Variantyx today announced the launch of its RareDx program which will
help enrolled patients identify the molecular cause underlying their
clinical symptoms by providing free access to Variantyx’s whole genome
sequencing (WGS)-based test. With the launch timed to coincide with Rare
Disease Day 2019, the program is additionally expected to raise
awareness of the struggles that rare disease patients face in obtaining
a diagnosis and the role that clinical whole genome testing can play in
ending years’ long diagnostic odysseys.
Variantyx CEO Haim Neerman states: “As growing health-economy data
highlights the cost and time savings of WGS diagnostics, a larger number
of patients will have access to this leading edge technology. We want to
do our part to help currently underserved patients receive the care they
need by establishing this program.”
Variantyx Unity™ test looks at an individual’s entire DNA, pairing the
complete DNA sequence with proprietary data analysis algorithms to
detect small sequence changes, structural variants, mitochondrial
variants and tandem repeat expansions - all within a single assay.
Interested clinicians are directed to apply for the program on behalf of
their patients at https://www.variantyx.com/raredx-program.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout the year,
with a commitment to select a minimum of 12 patients annually.
