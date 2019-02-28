Log in
Variantyx : Launches Its RareDx Program, Providing Clinical Whole Genome Testing to Enrolled Patients

02/28/2019 | 09:07am EST

Variantyx today announced the launch of its RareDx program which will help enrolled patients identify the molecular cause underlying their clinical symptoms by providing free access to Variantyx’s whole genome sequencing (WGS)-based test. With the launch timed to coincide with Rare Disease Day 2019, the program is additionally expected to raise awareness of the struggles that rare disease patients face in obtaining a diagnosis and the role that clinical whole genome testing can play in ending years’ long diagnostic odysseys.

Variantyx CEO Haim Neerman states: “As growing health-economy data highlights the cost and time savings of WGS diagnostics, a larger number of patients will have access to this leading edge technology. We want to do our part to help currently underserved patients receive the care they need by establishing this program.”

Variantyx Unity™ test looks at an individual’s entire DNA, pairing the complete DNA sequence with proprietary data analysis algorithms to detect small sequence changes, structural variants, mitochondrial variants and tandem repeat expansions - all within a single assay.

Interested clinicians are directed to apply for the program on behalf of their patients at https://www.variantyx.com/raredx-program. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout the year, with a commitment to select a minimum of 12 patients annually.

About Variantyx: Variantyx is a CLIA/CAP laboratory providing Variantyx Unity™, a whole genome sequencing (WGS)-based test for diagnosis of rare inherited disorders. Its Genomic Intelligence® platform for simplified NGS data analysis, interpretation and clinical reporting enables hospital and commercial labs to profitably expand their test menu with validated genomic diagnostic solutions. For more information, please visit www.variantyx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
