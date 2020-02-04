Varicent : Announces “Outperform” Premier Sales Performance Management Event

Inaugural event to be held at the just opened, five-star Encore Boston Harbor Resort on June 2-4, 2020

Varicent, the leading provider of next generation Sales Performance Management (SPM), today announced the company will launch its first “Outperform” customer conference – the premier event where chief finance officers (CFO), chief revenue officers (CRO), along with professionals across sales, sales operations, finance, HR and compensation from all industries will come together with Varicent and Varicent partners to share how they are winning by using data-in-context in the #EvidenceEconomy to outperform the market.

This international marquee conference is open to customers and sales performance professionals alike. The event will take place at the newly launched, 5-star, Encore Boston Harbor resort, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 2nd through Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Outperform will mark the beginning of a movement for sales management professionals to tap the real potential of their sales teams, by unlocking the hidden secrets of their data – in the context required – to provide evidence that sales planning decisions and implementations are best able to deliver revenue goals.

“Most data-driven organizations are drowning in data, and their analytics initiatives are failing to deliver the missing context necessary to turn data into evidence that supports decision making instead of data that just backs up biases,” said Marc Altshuller, president and CEO, Varicent.

“We are in an Evidence Economy where today’s winners are ones that understand how to turn data into evidence and make consistent, accurate decisions instead of just relying on gut feel,” added Altshuller. “Every sales management professional knows how valuable their sales data could be, and at Outperform we will demonstrate how to unlock its potential and bring a new level of performance and consistency to sales performance management.”

Outperform will feature celebrity keynotes, industry thought leaders, and best practices covering all aspects of SPM, as well as major announcements that will shape a new direction for the SPM community. Hands on crash courses in Data Science and Analytics will give attendees the chance to earn a valuable certification in these hot topics. There will also be deep hands-on technical sessions for customers to gain even more value from their Varicent investments. The conference will bring immense value to Varicent customers, partners, prospects as well as industry professionals alike.

As a special highlight, the event will publicly unveil and provide hands on opportunities with Symon.AI™ – the brand new set of advanced and augmented analytics technology recently acquired by Varicent – and conference attendees can learn how Symon.AI turbocharges SPM and ICM (Incentive Sales Management) to enable more effective compensation plans, better optimized territories and quotas, and higher performing sales teams in radically less time.

About Varicent

Varicent is the leading provider of Smart SPM (sales performance management) cloud-enabled software for mid-market and enterprise companies in any industry. Its augmented intelligence powered platform enables customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas, and opportunities, by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue. Varicent pioneered incentive compensation and sales performance software that helps customers manage highly complex compensation plans, territories and revenue goals.

Varicent, Varicent Software, Symon.AI and Smart SPM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent Software in the USA, Canada and other countries.

