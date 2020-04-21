Log in
Varnish Software : Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program to Bring Increased Speed to Customers with StorageGRID

04/21/2020 | 09:11am EDT

Organizations will benefit from increased download speeds of 5,000%

Varnish Software, a pioneer in high-performance content delivery, has joined the NetApp Alliance Partner Program to deliver value to customers as they scale their data. Varnish Software will extend the capabilities of NetApp StorageGRID, a software-defined, object storage solution, by using edge computing to increase download speeds by 5,000% – delivering local performance for specific workloads and instant ROI to organizations.

Varnish Software will deliver powerful caching technology to StorageGRID by combining unmatched flexibility and enterprise robustness. The technology will be used to federate S3 queries across a global multisite StorageGRID architecture. In testing, an average download speed increased by 50x, ensuring increased efficiencies for organizations managing massive amounts of data in any environment, across the globe. This increase in extreme local performance will greatly benefit the rendering required by media and entertainment customers.

“As an Alliance Partner, the positive results we have already seen from integrating our solution with StorageGRID are quite promising,” said Lars Larsson, CEO of Varnish Software. “By combining our technical expertise to bring increased speed to customers, they, in turn, will be able to accelerate productivity across globally-dispersed teams and bolster bottom-line results.”

Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) allows Varnish to add edge logic to StorageGRID in order to expand its functionality for organizations without modifying the user experience for existing customers. Varnish Software will self-discover each StorageGRID site along with its contents, unify the content index, and then route client traffic back to any site based on the S3 bucket being used. This edge-logic layer will be used for Varnish’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) which allows customers to inspect their HTTP traffic and detect malicious requests at the edge before they reach the web application. Edge-logic will also be used for service integration, traffic auditing, download error correction, and enhanced content security.

“Customers have been able to deliver the performance of StorageGRID to the most remote edge sites through this collaboration with Varnish Software,” said Duncan Moore, Senior Director of Product Management at NetApp. “We’re excited to see how customers utilize the solution to bring extreme performance to their next-generation object workloads wherever it’s required to gain a competitive advantage.”

About Varnish Software

Varnish Software’s powerful caching technology helps the world’s biggest content providers deliver lightning-fast web and streaming experiences for huge audiences, without downtime or loss of performance.

Founded in 2010, Varnish Software has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, London, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris. For more information, please visit www.varnish-software.com.

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
