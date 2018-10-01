Varsity Healthcare Partners : Completes Recapitalization and Growth Capital Partnership with Probo Medical, LLC

Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a leading lower middle-market
private equity firm focused on healthcare services, announced today the
completion of a joint recapitalization transaction and growth capital
partnership with the shareholders and executive team of Probo Medical,
LLC (“Probo” or “the Company”), a leading vertically-integrated reseller
of refurbished ultrasound systems and ultrasound probes to a diverse
worldwide customer base.
Probo’s Founder and CEO David Trogden will continue to lead the
recapitalized Company, along with the Company’s current management team.
Probo is partnering with VHP to accelerate its growth through select
diversifying strategic acquisitions and robust resourcing of its global
equipment procurement and multi-channel sales efforts.
Trogden commented, “I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership
with Varsity. Their deep expertise in healthcare and track record of
partnering with dynamic businesses provide perfect alignment with
Probo’s organic and acquisitive growth goals. Our team is tremendously
excited about the future.”
Based in Indianapolis, Probo leverages a developed global supply chain
to procure used ultrasound equipment from more than 250 source points, a
large and internally trained workforce of proprietary repair technicians
to refurbish used ultrasound equipment, an electronic operational
workflow to ensure speed of responsiveness and enterprise-wide quality
control, and a sales network to market refurbished ultrasound equipment
to more than 500 customers globally. Additionally, Probo’s unique
culture of accountability, urgency and entrepreneurial spirit has
resulted in low historical employee turnover and strong productivity
growth.
Probo’s current executive leadership team will continue to be meaningful
equity owners in the recapitalized Company. TripleTree, LLC served as
exclusive financial advisor to Probo Medical.
About Probo Medical, LLC
Probo Medical, LLC (www.probomedical.com)
provides new, used and refurbished medical equipment to a global
customer base. Established in 2014, Probo has quickly grown to 80
employees in three locations: Indianapolis, Tulsa and Tampa. Probo’s
2018 merger with MedCorp LLC expanded its product offering and made it
one of the largest ultrasound-focused dealers in the world. Probo was
recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana in February 2018
by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and was ranked 4th on the
25 Fastest Growing Companies in Indiana list by the Indianapolis
Business Journal, July 2018.
About Varsity Healthcare Partners
Varsity Healthcare Partners (VHP) is a lower middle-market private
equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders,
entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services
companies. VHP has been successful in developing and executing a
tailored value-creation plan, in partnership with the leadership of each
company, that typically emphasizes an appropriate investment in
infrastructure followed by an aggressive organic and acquisition growth
strategy. VHP draws upon its extensive healthcare industry experience
and relationships, as well as its hands-on partnership approach, to
effectively drive growth and maximize value. For more information please
visit: www.varsityhealthcarepartners.com.
