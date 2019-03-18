Vasayo : Names James Bramble to Its Board of Directors

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasayo (http://www.vasayo.com/) is pleased to announce the addition of James Bramble to its Board of Directors. Bramble comes to Vasayo with more than two decades of direct selling experience having served in numerous legal and executive advisory roles.

"I am very excited to make a meaningful contribution to Vasayo as a member of their Board of Directors," Bramble says. "The future of our company is intriguingly optimistic, and I am grateful that the founders, Dallin and Karree Larsen, Daniel Picou, and Dan Zhu, have placed their trust in me to be a part of that future."

As Chief Legal Officer with USANA Health Sciences, Bramble had direct responsibility over several substantive company functions, including corporate legal and new market expansion. In these capacities, he successfully led expansion into the Philippines, Western Europe, Colombia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

As his previous company's Ethics Compliance Code Officer, Lawyer's Council Representative, and Government Relations Officer for the Direct Selling Association, Bramble served as a director and legal representative in several company subsidiaries and provided direction on major initiatives, including the regulatory and legal environment worldwide for direct selling. A member of the Utah State Bar, Bramble earned both his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Utah.

"I've known James for more than 20 years, and his contribution to the growth of an iconic, billion-dollar brand in direct selling was enormous," Dallin says. "His willingness to serve on Vasayo's Board of Directors is further evidence that we are attracting the best of the best in our commitment to deliver solutions that make sense in a global marketplace. James's expertise in legal matters, international business, and direct selling in general will be invaluable."

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a direct sales company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Each nutritional product Vasayo develops features the company's proprietary Advanced Delivery Technology for superior nutrient assimilation, eliminating the fillers, binders, and other additives found in most traditional nutritional supplements. For more information on Vasayo—the company that is Delivering Solutions—visit vasayo.com . Follow Vasayo on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Vasayo/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vasayo_official/).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vasayo-names-james-bramble-to-its-board-of-directors-300812001.html

SOURCE Vasayo